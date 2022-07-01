BGMI Masters Series 2022 updated points table after Week 2 Day 4

Week 2 Day 4 of the ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022 ended with a bang last night. This marked the conclusion of the Weekly Qualifiers, which saw 24 participating teams battle in 12 blisteringly intense matches to secure a spot in the top 16.

These 16 teams will feature in the Weekly Finals that will begin today. BGMI players and fans can tune into Star Sports 2, LOCO, and Glance Live at 8.00 pm IST to catch the action live.

Nodwin Gaming BGMI Masters Series 2022: Match results and points table (Week 2 Qualifiers Day 4)

Team Orangutan continued to stay at the top of their game and emerged victorious in the first match of the day. The team bagged a 16-kill chicken dinner, with Believe and Drigger obtaining eight and seven kills, respectively. Team Orangutan showcased their firepower by decimating Team X Spark, 7 Seas, and Team XO. Team X Spark and Team XO also put up good performances, and both garnered 16 points in the match on Erangel.

Following a bad outing during Launch Week, Rivalry Esports (led by BGMI pro Sangwan) turned the tables and managed to qualify for the Weekly Finals in the second week. The side managed to secure four kills en route to their first chicken dinner of the Weekly Qualifiers. Team 8Bit managed to secure second place with nine kills, and 7Sea Esports ended up finishing in third place with six kills.

The final match of the day and the Weekly Finals saw Team 8Bit get a chicken dinner, accumulating 14 kills in the process. This match helped the team climb to the second position in the Weekly Qualifiers points table.

The crowd-favorite Team X Spark managed to stage a comeback and secure their position in the top 16. Meanwhile, both FS Esports and Hydra Esports missed the chance to play in the Weekly Finals by one point.

Here's a look at the points table after the conclusion of the Week 2 Weekly Finals:

Team Orangutan (131 points, along with two chicken dinners) Team 8Bit (104 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team XO (83 points, along with one chicken dinner) Enigma Gaming (82 points, along with two chicken dinners) Orange Rock Esports (73 points, together with one chicken dinner) Revenant Esports (70 points) Blind Esports (67 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Soul (66 points) Marcos Gaming (65 points) Team Insane Esports (64 points) Chemin Esports (57 points) Skylightz Gaming (57 points) Rivalry Esports (53 points, along with two chicken dinners) GodLike Esports (51 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team X Spark (51 points) Nigma Galaxy (50 points) FS Esports (49 points, along with one chicken dinner) Hydra Esports (49 points) Team Enigma Forever (42 points) Hyderabad Hydras (39 points) 7 Sea Esports (38 points) R Esports (36 points) Global Esports (32 points) Team SoloMid (29 points)

While the top 16 BGMI teams have successfully made their way to the Weekly Finals in the second week (scheduled to begin tonight), the teams placed in the bottom eight will have to wait until Monday to play again. It remains to be seen whether Team Orangutan will continue dominating the tournament in the Weekly Finals as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far