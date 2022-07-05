BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) schedule and points after Week 3 Day 1

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series has started heating up. While some teams have performed brilliantly in the first two weeks, the current week is the last chance for other teams to put up a decent show and cement their spot in the Grand Finals.

Fans of BGMI can watch their favorite superstars in action at the Weekly Qualifiers tonight at 8:00 PM on Star Sports 2, LOCO, and Glance Live.

BGMI Masters Series 2022: Match results and points table (Week 3 Qualifiers Day 1)

Team Orangutan continued their domination from last week and clinched their first chicken dinner of the week in the first match itself. The side emerged victorious with 12 total kills. While Orange Rock Esports finished second with eleven kills, Team XO finished with four kills.

The day's second match was played on the desert map of Miramar. Chemin Esports' Destro and Robin displayed great assaulting skills and helped the side win their first chicken dinner of the week. Blind Esports' put on a great show but failed before DeltaPG, who made a great clutch to win the match.

Lone survivors MaxyOP (Hyderabad Hydras) and BlazeOP (Team SoloMid) helped their teams finish second and third, respectively.

Team Orangutan announced their comeback by winning the final match of Day 1 and securing seven kills in the process. Ash's impressive rotation to the safe zones and the insane fragging of AKOP were the match's highlights.

Although 7Sea Esports and Global Esports tried their best, they could only manage to finish second and third, respectively.

Following are team positions after the end of Week 3 Day 1 Qualifiers:

Team Orangutan (50 points, along with two chicken dinners) Chemin Esports (39 points, along with one chicken dinner) Orange Rock Esports (29 points) Marcos Gaming (22 points) Team XO (22 points) 7 Sea Esports (19 points) Hyderabad Hydras (18 points) Blind Esports (18 points) Global Esports (17 points) Skylightz Gaming (17 points) Revenant Esports (16 points) Team SoloMid (15 points) Team Insane Esports (15 points) FS Esports (12 points) Team Enigma Forever (10 points) Team X Spark ( points) Rivalry Esports (6 points) Hydra Esports (5 points) Enigma Gaming (5 points) Nigma Galaxy (5 points) GodLike Esports (3 points) R Esports (1 point) Team 8Bit (1 point) Team Soul (0 points)

While the sides from Group B played in all three matches, the teams from Group A participated in two matches. The teams from Group C participated in only one match. It remains to be seen whether Team Orangutan can retain their position at the top of the Points Table after tonight's matches.

Schedule for the remaining days

Third Week

Qualifiers (Remaining days): 5 - 7 July (8.00 PM - 10.30 PM)

Weekly Finals: 8 - 10 July (8.00 PM - 11.30 PM)

Fourth Week

Grand Finals: 13 - 17 July (8.00 PM - 11.30 PM)

BGMI players and fans are waiting to learn which teams will cruise their way to the Grand Finals next week.

