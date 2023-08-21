BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2: Updated points table after Super Weekend 2

Following the grand success of the Launch Week, League Weeks, and Super Weekends, BGMI Masters Series Season 2 has entered its penultimate stages. Fans across the country look forward to watching their favorite teams in action as they tread on the virtual battlegrounds to earn points in the Play-Off matchdays and secure their spots in the Grand Finals of the coveted tournament.

The Play-Off matches will begin tomorrow night (August 22) and will be livestreamed on television (Star Sports 1) and mobile devices (Rooter) from 9:30 pm IST.

BGMI Masters Series 2023: Match results and updated points table (Super Weekend 2 Day 3)

The final matchday of Super Weekend 2 in BGMI LAN event BGMS Season 2 witnessed the Miramar match of Day 2 getting replayed after teams faced ping issues the previous day. Day 3 was full of flair, as the best BGMI esports players showcased great gun power, utility usage, and game sense.

Here's an overview of the teams that bagged chicken dinners, along with their finish count:

Match 1 - Miramar - Blind Esports with 11 eliminations

Match 2 - Erangel - Gladiators Esports with three eliminations

Match 3 - Sanhok - Enigma Gaming with three eliminations

Match 4 - Miramar - Global Esports with 10 eliminations

Here's where the 24 BGMI esports teams finished on the points table at the end of Super Weekend 2:

Blind Esports (277 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Team Insane Esports (261 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Global Esports (252 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Marcos Gaming (231 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Gladiators Esports (221 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Enigma Gaming (205 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Medal Esports (183 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Team Orangutan (183 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Gods Reign (182 points) Team 8Bit (179 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team Soul (167 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Numen Gaming (149 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Entity Gaming (127 points) Orange Rock Esports (125 points, alongside one Chicken Dinner) WSB Gaming (122 points, alongside one Chicken Dinner) Chemin Esports (121 points, alongside one Chicken Dinner) Team X Spark (116 points) Team Velocity (91 points) One Blade Esports (85 points) Lucknow Giants (79 points) Revenant Esports (64 points, alongside one Chicken Dinner) GodLike Esports (41 points, alongside one Chicken Dinner) Team Spy (23 points) True Rippers (22 points)

While Blind Esports showed great consistency and dominated match lobbies, Owais from Enigma Gaming led his team to podium finishes with brilliant tactical gameplay. Marcos Gaming and Gladiators Esports fought hard for the fourth spot, but the former had the last laugh, securing a direct qualification for the Grand Finals.

Meanwhile, Revenant Esports was the latest team to be eliminated from the prestigious tournament.