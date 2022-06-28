BGMI Masters Series LAN event updated Points Table and schedule after Week 2 Day 1

The ongoing LAN event in Delhi, the BGMI Masters Series 2022, has created a record in terms of viewership. Millions of fans across India have been glued to their television sets and mobile phones, watching their favorite players in action. The BGMI tournament is telecast live on Star Sports 2, LOCO, and Glance Live.

Following the conclusion of the three-day Launch Week, the Week 2 Qualifiers began last night. A total of three matches were played with teams from all three groups. While most performed according to fans' expectations, a few succumbed to the pressure of the event.

BGMI Masters Series 2022: Match results and Points Table (Week 2 Qualifiers Day 1)

The first match of the qualifiers was played on the map of Erangel. The final circle took an unusual eastern hard shift, which saw Lipovka being the center of attention. FS Esports put up a dominating display and bagged a chicken dinner, with 11 kills to their credit. K47st's assaulting skills against OR Esports was the highlight of the match.

The second and penultimate match of Day 1 of the Weekly qualifiers will be etched into fans' memories due to the destruction caused by Enigma Gaming. Led by Avii, the side decimated Team Enigma Forever, Skylightz Gaming, and Hydra Official to obtain an 11-kill chicken dinner. Chemin Esports and Team Enigma Forever also had a decent outing and secured 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Orange Rock Esports announced their comeback by winning the final match of the day, securing 15 kills in the process. Jelly's impressive rotation to the safe zones and the insane fragging of Aditya, Aaru, and Aatanki were the highlights of the match. Although Team Revenant and Team Soul tried their best, they could only finish second and third, respectively.

Here's a look at where the 24 participating BGMI teams stand at the end of the Week 2 Qualifiers Day 1:

Orange Rock Esports (51 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Soul (36 points) FS Esports (30 points, along with one chicken dinner) Skylightz Gaming (29 points) Enigma Gaming (26 points, along with one chicken dinner) Chemin Esports (23 points) Revenant Esports (20 points) Marcos Gaming (18 points) Hydra Esports (17 points) Team Orangutan (17 points) Team Enigma Forever (14 points) Team SoloMid (13 points) Team XO (12 points) Global Esports (9 points) Rivalry Esports (8 points) GodLike Esports (8 points) Nigma Galaxy (7 points) Team 8Bit (7 points) Hyderabad Hydras (4 points) 7 Sea Esports (4 points) Blind Esports (4 points) Team X Spark (2 points) R Esports (1 point) Team Insane Esports (1 point)

The teams from Group B participated in three matches, the teams from Group A participated in two matches, and the teams from Group C participated in one match. It remains to be seen whether Orange Rock Esports is able to retain their position at the top of the Points Table.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far