BGMI Masters Series points table after Week 2 Finals Day 1

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022 tournament is the biggest LAN event in the history of Indian esports. The Week 2 Finals began last night and will continue for the weekend. Top 16 BGMI teams from the Weekly Qualifiers are trying their best to accumulate points in the overall points table.

Live coverage of the rest of the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Glance Live, and LOCO.

Which BGMI teams got chicken dinners in Day 1 of the Week 2 Finals?

Orange Rock Esports set the perfect platform for the Weekly Qualifiers as the team proved all pundits wrong to win the first match of the day. With Jelly missing out on the match, the team treaded on the battlegrounds of Erangel with only three players. The team managed to obtain 10 kills and defeated the second-placed Team X Spark as Aaru pulled off a brilliant 1v2 at the end.

The second match, held in Sanhok, was won by Team XO. The side played tactically and got a 7-kill Chicken Dinner. Nigma Galaxy failed to capitalize on a 1v1 against XO and finished second.

The only Miramar match of Day 1 of the Weekly Finals will be etched into fans' memories, as it announced the comeback of Rivalry Esports. Led by Sangwan, the side decimated GodLike Esports in the final circle to obtain a 9-kill chicken dinner.

The final match of the day saw Team Orangutan stage a comeback and secure a chicken dinner, accumulating 13 kills in the process. Rivalry Esports continued their domination, but fell short in the end as the team finished second.

BGMI Masters Series 2022 overall points table after Week 2 Finals Day 1

The points accumulated by the teams in the 12 matches set to be played in the Weekly Finals are added to the points of Launch Week. This will enable the disqualified teams from Week 2 to stage a comeback next week.

Here's a look at the overall points table of the Masters Series:

Team Soul (130 points, with one chicken dinner) Orange Rock Esports (127 points, with two chicken dinners) Skylightz Gaming (115 points, with two chicken dinners) Team Orangutan (114 points, with two chicken dinners) Team XO (112 points, with two chicken dinners) Chemin Esports (112 points, with one chicken dinner) Team 8Bit (101 points) Team Insane Esports (99 points, with two chicken dinners) Nigma Galaxy (96 points) GodLike Esports (96 points, with one chicken dinner) Blind Esports (90 points, with one chicken dinner) Revenant Esports (88 points) FS Esports (80 points, with one chicken dinner) Team Enigma Forever (77 points, with two chicken dinners) Team X Spark (76 points) Enigma Gaming (69 points) Rivalry Esports (60 points, with two chicken dinners) Team SoloMid (59 points) Hyderabad Hydras (43 points) Global Esports (43 points) Hydra Esports (37 points) R Esports (35 points) 7 Sea Esports (32 points) Marcos Gaming (23 points)

While Team Soul sits at the top of the pile, Orange Rock Esports will be trying their best to dethrone Team Soul. It remains to be seen which BGMI team finishes at the top and takes home a major share of the weekly prize pool.

