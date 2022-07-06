BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 2: Overall standings, highlights and more

After four matches of Week 3 qualifiers in the BGMI Masters Series 2022, Chemin Esports secured first place with 69 points and 32 kills. Meanwhile, Orangutan slipped to second with 55 points, closely followed by Team XO.

OR Esports, led by Jelly, held fourth place with 42 points in four matches. Team Enigma Forever put in a great performance in their four bouts as they accumulated 41 points with the help of a chicken dinner. Meanwhile, R Esports finished fifth with 41 points after securing a chicken dinner.

By executing a good survival tactic in their fourth match, TSM managed to occupy 10th place with 33 points. They will need consistency in their remaining four matches to survive in the tournament as the team is stuck on the third page of the overall league standings.

Global Esports has not played a single good game in the event so far. The team will also need a great comeback in the remaining matches as well as the weekly finals to secure their ticket to the Grand Finals.

Rivalry, GodLike and Nigma Galaxy were in 20th, 21st and 22nd place with 14 points each. Meanwhile, Team Soul had a horrible showing as they accumulated a dismal total of nine points in four matches. However, they have a strong position in the overall league standings due to their sparkling performances in the previous two weeks.

BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 2 overview

Each team have played four matches so far in BGMI Masters Series Week 3 qualifiers (Image via Loco)

R Esports claimed the first match with 13 kills after quickly wiping out Team Xspark in their final clash. The side impressed everyone with their aggressive gameplay, beating a number of opponents in the match.

Meanwhile, Team Xspark and Marcos were in second and third place with three and six kills respectively. OR and Hyderabad Hydras scored 13 and 11 points, while GodLike and Soul collected three and one, respectively.

TSM placed 10th after day 2 (Image via Loco)

Led by Owais, Team Enigma Forever came with a much-needed performance in the second match. They won with eight finishes and 1881 damage after defeating 8Bit in the final zone. Meanwhile, Team XO and Skylightz Gaming earned 16 and 15 points in the match, respectively.

GodLike finished 20th after BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 2 (Image via Loco)

Chemin clinched their second chicken dinner with 10 eliminations in the third match played between Group A and B. Meanwhile, TSM finished second with one kill, followed by Enigma Gaming. Following a string of underwhelming performances, GodLike and Soul garnered six and five points respectively.

