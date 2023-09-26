BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 kicked off on September 25, 2023. The 16 finalists faced off against each other in six matches on Day 1. Gods Reign put in an exceptional performance, bagging two Chicken Dinners, 97 points, and 43 eliminations. Big Brother also played well and finished the day in second place with 81 points.

Entity Gaming, who struggled in their last few events, looked fantastic on Day 1, securing 77 points and claiming third place on the table. Orangutan Gaming also had a decent showing as they claimed two Chicken Dinners and 68 points to finish fourth. OR Esports couldn’t secure any Chicken Dinner but managed 54 points in six matches to sit in the fifth position.

Blind Esports secured 49 points and 29 kills to finish sixth at the end of Day 1. While GodLike Esports bagged 45 points for a seventh-place finish, Team Insane claimed 41 points to get the eighth spot on the table.

Team Soul had a below-average start, as they only racked up 30 points. Revenant and Gladiators Esports also faltered, finishing 15th and 16th, respectively.

BGMI Pro Showdown 2023 Finals Day 1 overview

Top eight squads on the table after Day 1 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Match 1 - Erangel

Gods Reign got off to an amazing start on Day 1 of the BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 Grand Finals, winning the opening match with 29 points. Their star BGMI players, Blaze, Ninja, and Aquanox claimed five, four, and four kills, respectively. Big Brother secured 16 points, while OR and Orangutan took 12 points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

Entity Gaming secured a 29-point victory in the second match of the day. Meanwhile, Team Soul and Insane bagged 19 and 17 points, respectively. Gods Reign also did well and collected 16 points. Orangutan and Revenant, on the other hand, failed to secure points.

Match 3 - Erangel

Orangutan secured a phenomenal 26-point Chicken Dinner in the third match of the day. Entity Gaming also put in a good performance, scoring 23 points. Reckoning bagged 12 points, while OR, GodLike Esports, and Enigma got eight points each.

Match 4 - Sanhok

Bottom eight squads on the table after Day 1 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Gods Reign earned their second Chicken Dinner with 24 points in the fourth match of the day. Entity Gaming, led by BGMI star Saumraj, also performed well and secured 18 points. Meanwhile, Big Brother and Enigma bagged 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

Big Brother Esports put on a great show to emerge victorious in the fifth match of the day with 22 points. While OR Esports gained 23 points, Blind Esports and GodLike got 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel

Orangutan Gaming bagged their second victory in the sixth match of the day with 27 eliminations. While Gods Reign racked up 15 points, Big Brother, 8Bit, and GodLike secured 15, 13, and 12 points, respectively.