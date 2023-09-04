BGMI releases a new teaser, rumors hint at a collab with Ranveer Singh

A few hours ago, Krafton India took to BGMI's official Instagram handle to release a teaser. The suspenseful short video with the tagline "PLAY PURE" shows an unknown character being asked to undergo a "soft rehearsal" before the final take. The character sits on a sofa and wears a black jacket with the initials R and S printed on the back of the costume, responds positively to the request, stating:

"Yes, let's go!"

If heard properly, fans can find a striking resemblance to the deep and charismatic voice of Ranveer Singh. His voice has already won the hearts of millions of followers who love his acting in movies and TV shows. Moreover, the initials and character outlook have resulted in fans believing that Battlegrounds Mobile India is collaborating with the Bollywood star.

The teaser has already created a great deal of buzz among fans of the game and Ranveer Singh as they await the rumors of the collaboration to turn true.

BGMI's rumored collaboration with Ranveer Singh can prove to be a game-changer

Ranveer Singh’s rumored collaboration with BGMI can prove to be a game-changer for the Indian mobile gaming community. His cheerful and energetic personality can bring an elevated level of excitement to the game. His immense popularity among the youth of the nation (who constitute the larger quantity of the Battlegrounds Mobile India playerbase) might help the title strengthen its position among the best Battle Royale titles in the Indian mobile gaming market.

However, gamers across the country should remember that, as of now, all the speculations are based on the teaser’s hints and clues. Krafton is yet to provide an official statement.

The comment section of the teaser highlights show that fans expect the Bollywood superstar to collaborate with Battlegrounds Mobile India and become its brand ambassador. Meanwhile, many are still waiting for Krafton to elaborate on the identity of the character shown in the teaser.

Is BGMI following the footsteps of Free Fire India and getting a brand ambassador?

The craze for getting a brand ambassador for Battlegrounds Mobile India has catapulted with the announcement of Garena getting Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the brand ambassador for their title and BGMI's rival, Free Fire India.

The trailer of Free Fire India also highlighted several popular Indian sports athletes like Leander Paes, Rahul Chaudhari, Saina Nehwal, and Sunil Chhetri. However, the game has collaborated with MS Dhoni, whose character "Thala" will also be introduced.

Whether Ranveer Singh will feature as an event collaborator or will be the brand ambassador of BGMI will be disclosed in only a matter of time. Hence, it's still unclear as to whether Battlegrounds Mobile India is following in the footsteps of Free Fire India and getting a brand ambassador of its own.