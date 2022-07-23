BGMI Showdown updated points table after Day 2

Following the success of the Masters Series, Krafton announced the commencement of the BGMI Showdown LAN event in Delhi. The four-day long tournament happens to be the first-ever LAN event of the BR title.

The first two matchdays have been intense, with all teams battling it out to win the ₹15 lakhs prize pool, the coveted trophy, and a spot in the PMWI Week 2.

Fans can tune in to the official YouTube and LOCO channels of Battlegrounds Mobile India esports at 4:00 pm to catch the live action of Day 3.

BGMI Showdown 2022 LAN event: Match results and points table (Group Stages Day 2)

The second matchday was built on the success of Day 1. From blisteringly intense matches in Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok, to Kanary's dance in the auditorium, Day 2 had a bit of it all. Popular BGMI players put up their best efforts in trying to place their teams in the top 16.

Here's the list of winners and their number of finishes en route to the Chicken Dinner on Day 2:

Match 1 - Team Soul (8 finishes)

Match 2 - R Esports (10 finishes)

Match 3 - Orange Rock Esports (18 finishes)

Match 4 - Hydra Esports (8 finishes)

Match 5 - Skylightz Gaming (10 finishes)

Match 6 - Global Esports (10 finishes)

OR Esports continued their domination, and Aditya emerged as the MVP of the day with 13 finishes. Here's an overview of the total points obtained by the 24 participating BGMI teams after Day 2:

Orange Rock Esports (119 points, along with three chicken dinners) Team XO (107 points) Hyderabad Hydras (97 points, along with two chicken dinners) Skylightz Gaming (94 points, along with one chicken dinner) Hydra Esports (91 points, along with one chicken dinner) Enigma Gaming (75 points) Global Esports (71 points, along with one chicken dinner) GodLike Esports (70 points) Team INS (65 points, along with one chicken dinner) 7 Sea Esports (62 points) UDOG India (57 points, along with one chicken dinner) R Esports (56 points) FS Esports (54 points) Team SoloMid (54 points) Revenant Esports (52 points) Team Soul (47 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Orangutan (47 points) Nigma Galaxy (46 points) Team Kinetic (46 points) Reckoning Esports (40 points) Autobotz Esports (31 points) Team X Spark (22 points) Team Esportswala (15 points) Big Brother Esports (15 points)

With today being the last day of the Group Stages, it remains to be seen which 16 teams will make their way to the Grand Finals of the BGMI Showdown.

Schedule and match timings for Day 3

Following the norm of the previous two matchdays, a total of six matches are scheduled to be played today. However, each team will only play four matches as the Group Stages are played in a round-robin format.

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B - 4:40 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and B - 5:25 pm IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B and C - 6:10 pm IST

Match 4 - Erangel - Group B and C - 6:55 pm IST

Match 5 - Sanhok - Group A and C - 7:40 pm IST

Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and C - 8:25 pm IST

Once the final Erangel match is played, the teams placed in the bottom eight will have to leave the tournament. Meanwhile, the rest will fight in the Grand Finals that will be played tomorrow (24 July).

