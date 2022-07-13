BGMS 2022 Grand Finals preview: Top BGMI teams, schedule, prize pool, and more

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series has reached its last stage as the qualified teams are set to fight it out in the Grand Finals beginning tonight. Players and fans across India will flock in numbers to watch their favorite superstars engage in skirmishes against other top players in the country.

It remains to be seen which team emerges as the eventual champions of the event.

BGMI teams that made it through to the Grand Finals of the Masters Series LAN event

Twenty-four popular Battlegrounds Mobile India esports teams took part in the league stages of the ongoing Masters Series LAN event held in Delhi. The conclusion of the league stages witnessed the departure of eight teams from the tournament, with only the top 16 teams from the league stages making their way to the BGMS Grand Finals.

Here's a look at the overall points table following the conclusion of the League Stages:

Team XO (362 points, together with five Chicken Dinners) Team Orangutan (293 points, together with three Chicken Dinners) Chemin Esports (292 points, together with three Chicken Dinners) Skylightz Gaming (284 points, together with three Chicken Dinners) Orange Rock Esports (280 points, together with four Chicken Dinners) GodLike Esports (259 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) Team Insane Esports (251 points, together with three Chicken Dinners) Enigma Gaming (241 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Nigma Galaxy (233 points, together with three Chicken Dinners) Team Soul (206 points alongside one Chicken Dinner) Blind Esports (173 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team 8Bit (173 points alongside one Chicken Dinner) Team Enigma Forever (169 points, together with three Chicken Dinners) Revenant Esports (149 points alongside one Chicken Dinner) FS Esports (133 points) Global Esports (131 points) Team X Spark (126 points) Rivalry Esports (105 points alongside one Chicken Dinner) Marcos Gaming (103 points) 7 Sea Esports (88 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) R Esports (77 points) Team SoloMid (59 points) Hyderabad Hydras (43 points) Hydra Esports (37 points)

Crowd-favorite sides like Team X Spark, Team SoloMid, and Hydra Esports will be absent from the Grand Finals set to begin tonight.

Schedule of the Grand Finals of BGMI Masters Series

The BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals will be broadcast exclusively on the Star Sports 2 TV channel, LOCO, and Glance Live from July 13 between 8:30 pm and 11:30 pm (IST) in Hindi, English, and Tamil.

This will be the first time in BGMI esports history that fans and players will be able to watch and enjoy matches of the Grand Finals simultaneously on television and mobile phones.

A total of 20 matches will be played over the course of five matchdays between July 13 and July 17. Four matches scheduled to be conducted each day will be played on the maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

The team with the most points at the end of Match 20 will be declared the winners of the biggest LAN event in the history of Indian esports. The team will walk away with the coveted BGMS trophy and a massive chunk of the 75 lakhs INR prize pool set for the Grand Finals.

