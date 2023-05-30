Can PUBG Mobile Lite players dive into BGMI? System requirements, RAM, and more explored

BGMI returns to India after a 10-month suspension. Arriving in both app stores, the game made its comeback with a new event known as Welcome Back. Players can dive into this battle royale title starting May 29, 2023, on Android and iOS devices. Developers Krafton made BGMI exclusively for Indian players. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite is the optimized version of PUBG Mobile for low-end devices.

These games are widely popular among battle royale enthusiasts. They both share similar modes with a few differences. While PUBG Mobile Lite features 60 players in battle royale Mode, BGMI consists of 100.

That said, this article discusses the minimum requirements for BGMI compared to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Minimum requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite and BGMI comparison

As mentioned above, these games are two distinct versions of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. Here are the details of the minimum requirements for both games.

PUBG Mobile Lite minimum requirements

RAM: 1 GB

Operating System: Android 4.1 or higher

Download Size: 600 MB

BGMI minimum requirements

RAM: 1.5 GB

Operating System: Android 4.3 or higher

Download Size: 700 MB

It is important to note that these requirements are specifically for the initial installation of the games. Developers constantly introduce new content with every update, further enriching the gameplay. As a result, increasing the download size usually demands a higher version of the Operating System.

For Instance, PUBG Mobile Lite’s new update version 0.25.0 requires Android 5.0 and higher with a download size of 760 MB. On the other hand, BGMI’s latest version 2.5, demands Android 5.0 and higher with a download size of 731 MB. So, players must ensure enough free space to download the updates.

PUBG Mobile demands phones with higher specs. Meanwhile, the Lite variant provides the same gameplay experience but optimizes its graphics, download size, and number of servers. These adjustments made the game accessible to players with low-end devices.

On the other hand, following the ban on PUBG Mobile in India, Krafton developed Battlegrounds Mobile India. Replicating the experience, BGMI includes the same maps as PUBG Mobile, such as Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Livik. Additionally, the number of players in battle royale mode is 100 in both games.

Krafton also made minor changes to comply with the policy of the Indian government. The only major difference between both games is the playerbase. While BGMI is exclusively for the Indian audience, PUBG Mobile features a global playerbase.

PUBG Mobile Lite players must consider the system requirements, Android version, and other specs before downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India. Additionally, the minimum requirements run games with low graphics, and players might face lagging, stuttering, and freezing. It is recommended to play the games with devices boasting exceptional components.

More about Battlegrounds Mobile India

It is an online battle royale title developed by Krafton exclusively for the Indian playerbase. Battlegrounds Mobile India features the same gameplay and maps as PUBG Mobile. One can play it starting May 29, 2023, following a 10-month ban by the Indian government.

With 100 players gunning each other down in this battle royale, the last man standing wins. The game can now be downloaded from the Play Store and the App Store. Additionally, players can enjoy the new map, Nusa. To further celebrate the return, the new 2.6 updates will release soon.

Poll : 0 votes