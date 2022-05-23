Casetoo's BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

BGMI has helped many youngsters achieve their goal of becoming full-time gamers. These content creators have worked tirelessly over time to entertain their audience through their videos and live streams.

Aditya "Casetoo" Sharma is one such content creator who has climbed through the ranks and is currently posited as a top gaming YouTuber. He is an inspiration to many players who wish to take up gaming as a profession.

Thousands of fans flock to Casetoo's livestream to interact with him and learn more about the game.

Details about pro player and content creator Casetoo and his performance in BGMI

BGMI ID and IGN

Every BGMI player has a UID that distinguishes them from the rest. Casetoo's in-game ID is 5108853226. His profile is one of the most sought-after IDs in the BR title and can be found easily by hovering through the popularity ranking leaderboard.

In any video game, the in-game name (IGN) is of seminal importance. Battlegrounds Mobile India players are not referred to by their real-life names but by their IGNs.

The title has a search engine through which users can be searched using their IGN. Casetoo's in-game name is SellMON BHai.

Seasonal stats

Despite playing BGMI only for fun and to churn content out of the game, Casetoo's stats have been impressive over the seasons. He has replicated his outstanding performance in the new season as well.

Just three days into the new Cycle 2 Season 6, Casetoo has already posited himself in the Diamond V tier, accumulating 3276 total seasonal points. If he plays regularly, the streamer might as well reach the Conqueror tier.

Casetoo's stats in new Cycle 2 Season 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the new season, Casetoo has played 30 classic matches in the TPP squad mode and won Chicken Dinners in 10 of them. He reached the top 10 in 23 of those games alongside his squadmates.

Casetoo has dealt 40266.1 total damage with an average damage of 1342.2. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 9.80 and outclassed 294 enemies, a staggering stat.

Casetoo's all-round performance is reflected in his headshot percentage of 21.4 and an average survival time of 10.9 minutes. Moreover, 27 most finishes and 3521 damage dealt in a single match have been his best performance in C2S6.

Note: Casetoo's stats were recorded while writing this article and will change over time.

YouTube income

Casetoo's content has helped him emerge as one of India's most prominent gaming YouTubers. Players and fans across the country watch his livestreams and videos to learn tips and tricks about the game. This has enabled him to garner a fanbase of over 2.79 million subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Casetoo has generated revenue between $1.8K and $28.3K in the last 30 days from his popular YouTube channel. He has also accumulated more than 10K subscribers in this period.

Edited by Ravi Iyer