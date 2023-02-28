Fact check: Has Krafton announced a new BGMI unban date? (February 2023)

The BGMI community in India is eagerly awaiting the game's return. Battlegrounds Mobile India is a popular battle royale game banned in July 2022 due to national security concerns.

While there have been numerous speculations and rumors about its re-launch, Krafton, the company behind the game, has yet to provide any official release date.

With gaming enthusiasts and industry insiders constantly looking for new information, the question on everyone's mind is whether Krafton has finally announced a new unban date.

Has Krafton confirmed when the BGMI ban will end?

Unfortunately, Krafton has not disclosed any information regarding the game's official re-release date, and the rumors and assumptions are unfounded.

The situation of BGMI in India

BGMI Comeback in India (Image by Sportskeeda)

Despite being kept abreast of the latest developments, the community is yet to receive clarity on the situation. Notably, employees of Krafton India have recently attended the ongoing Indian Gaming Show 2023 in Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

In a post on LinkedIn, KRAFTON India described the event as an "exhilarating, encompassing, and robust conversation with industry leaders, peers, and gaming enthusiasts."

Krafton India's presence at the event highlights the company's commitment to the country's gaming community and offers hope for the eventual return of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

BGMI Unban (Image by Krafton)

Since Hrishav Bhattacharjee, the creator of War Mania, announced that the game would return to mobile screens this year, rumors have been circulating on various social media platforms. Bhattacharjee also mentioned that Krafton would implement some changes in the game.

However, the Indian government has not issued official statements or announcements regarding the game's return.

New in-game content

New in-game content (Image by GametubeI)

Notwithstanding, on an antecedent day to the current, that is to say, on February 27, Battlegrounds Mobile India received some innovative in-game content manifested in the form of events. This recent development is particularly intriguing in view of the fact that the occurrence of fresh in-game additions has been a rarity for months. However, BGMI has been devoid of any patch updates ever since its prohibition.

The incorporation of these latest events, albeit presently withdrawn from the game, has revitalized the sanguine prospects of reauthorization, even amid the hearsays of a looming release date in April 2023.

NOTE: Krafton has removed the events, but they could reappear.

Reasons behind the ban of BGMI

The Indian government banned the game due to concerns over user data being revealed to the Tencent server in China. This led to the removal of approximately 280 applications from the Google Play Store in India.

On July 28, 2022, the Indian government officially banned Battlegrounds Mobile India under Section 69A of the IT Act. The game's violation of specific laws and rules led to its sudden suspension without any press, and there is no official statement about a permanent suspension. Despite this ban, many gamers eagerly wait for the game to resume.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been banned by the Indian government under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Players are advised to refrain from playing the game as it is not permitted by the government of India.

Poll : 0 votes