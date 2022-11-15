Fact Check: Will BGMI get the latest 2.3 update like PUBG Mobile?

The absence of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from the India-specific Google Play Store and Apple Store has resulted in uncertainty around its future. As a result of its removal from the virtual application stores, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been waiting to receive an update since July 2022.

PUBG Mobile received its 2.2 update in September 2022, with Tencent Games/Krafton rolling out the 2.3 version on November 15. However, Battlegrounds Mobile India is still running on its 2.1 version with no hopes of the arrival of a new patch anytime soon. And yet, many fans have come across release dates or download links for the 2.3 version.

Therefore, the following section will fact-check whether BGMI will receive its 2.3 update or not.

BGMI will not receive the 2.3 update without an official announcement from Krafton

Fake APK download links and release dates for Battlegrounds Mobile India's 2.3 update (Image via Google)

When PUBG Mobile got its 2.2.0 version, some websites started featuring download links and release dates for BGMI's 2.2 update. Needless to say, the content in such articles was far from reality as Krafton never confirmed the version's rollout.

Similarly, articles featuring BGMI 2.3's launch date and download links have started showing up on multiple websites once again in a bid to get more clicks. Unfortunately, due to its absence from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Battlegrounds Mobile India has not received any updates.

Moreover, fans are advised not to hope for the launch of the 2.3 version of Battlegrounds Mobile India anytime soon as Krafton has refrained from providing any information regarding the same.

Thus, as long as there is no response, confirmation, or announcement from Krafton's side, BGMI will not receive any updates like the 2.3 version of PUBG Mobile.

Amidst all the bad news for Battlegrounds Mobile India fans, there is a little ray of hope in the form of Krafton's continuous efforts to bring the game back. The South Korean company has confirmed it in one of their recent press releases:

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

Thus, fans should not stop hoping for BGMI's comeback. However, they can explore other great alternatives like COD Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile, and New State Mobile (formerly PUBG New State).

MeitY blocked Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country in July 2022 due to security and privacy concerns (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the unversed, BGMI, which Krafton launched as PUBG Mobile's India-exclusive alternative, was met with the same fate as its predecessor. Battlegrounds Mobile India, advertised as "India ka Battlegrounds" upon its launch, was blocked by the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on July 28, 2022.

Ironically, the reason behind the removal of the title was similar to that behind PUBG Mobile's ban as both were removed due to data security and privacy concerns. Reportedly, Battlegrounds Mobile India servers were indirectly or directly communicating with their counterparts in China.

Interestingly, many rumors have hinted that Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback will take place at the end of 2022 or the start of 2023. However, concrete information about it is yet to materialize.

