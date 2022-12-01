GameXpro's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, win ratio, YouTube income, and more

Many individuals have cashed in on the opportunities provided by BGMI (or PUBG Mobile). Famous Indian streamers initially used a platform like YouTube to explore content creation, starting with Battlegrounds Mobile India (or PUBG Mobile) before diversifying with other popular games.

Content creators or esports influencers like Scout, Dynamo, Mortal, and more have become household names among Indian fans. Ravi "GameXpro" Rawat is another famous creator with a staggering 4.11 million subscribers as of this writing. Most of the content featured on GameXpro's channel is BGMI or PUBG Mobile-related.

GameXpro: BGMI character ID, IGN, YouTube income, in-game seasonal stats, and more

Ravi "GameXpro" Rawat's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in-game name, unique character ID, clan, and more (Image via Krafton)

In Battlegrounds Mobile India, players get to choose a unique in-game name (IGN) for themselves, which is customizable multiple times with Rename Cards. However, the game also assigns a character ID, which remains invariable and serves as a permanent identification for a specific account.

GameXpro leads a Battlegrounds Mobile India Clan named BLac丨Boys (Image via Krafton)

Ravi "GameXpro" Rawat's Battlegrounds Mobile India character ID is 5397003232, while currently, he is using BLac丨Łegitē as his IGN. The prefix BLac is suggestive of his association with the 42-member Battlegrounds Mobile India Clan, BLac丨Boys, which Rawat leads himself.

F/D ratio, number of wins, and rank in the current season for GameXpro

Rawat's stats in the renewed C3S7 (current season in BGMI) (Image via Krafton)

The current season of Battlegrounds Mobile India went live on November 19, 2022, when Krafton renewed Cycle 3 Season 7 for the second time. The developers and publishers of Battlegrounds Mobile India implemented the extension of C3S7 till January 2023 (beginning in July 2022) with a rank reset due to the ban on the game.

Despite BGMI getting blocked in India, many players have continued to play the battle royale title as the servers are still online. GameXpro has also been playing Battlegrounds Mobile India consistently, and in the current season, he has already played 99 matches, as of this writing, with six wins across them.

Season Rank and tier of Ravi "GameXpro" Rawat in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Rawat has also featured in the "Top 10" 66 times and registered 550 finishes with a 5.56 finish-to-death (F/D) ratio. He is currently at tier Crown II, with Season Rank among the "Top 4.00%." Per his seasonal stats, GameXpro has a 79.9 (S+) rating.

YouTube income of GameXpro

Ravi "GameXpro" Rawat's other YouTube channels also have decent numbers (Image via Google)

As mentioned, GameXpro is the name of Ravi Rawat's YouTube channel. However, Rawat owns multiple other channels, including Bawli GANG and Legit, with around 612K and 582K subscribers, respectively. However, Rawat is more consistent on GameXpro, which has garnered over 871.136 million views.

American website Social Website has analyzed GameXpro's stats and estimated his YouTube income in the past 30 days between $579 and $9.3K. At the same time, the estimated intervals for the monthly incomes of Bawli GANG and Legit are $91 - $1.5K and $2 - $31, respectively.

