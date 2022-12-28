Gaming Guru's BGMI ID, F/D ratio, YouTube income, and more

Courtesy of games like BGMI (previously PUBG Mobile) and Free Fire MAX/FF, Indian gaming fans have been introduced to many superstars. These popular BR shooters have mainstreamed content creation and streaming in South Asia while also leading to the development of an esports ecosystem.

Individuals like sc0utOP, MortaL, Jonathan, AS Gaming, Total Gaming, and many more have become household names courtesy of the rise of mobile gaming in India. Gaming Guru, also known as Roasting Guru, is another well-known name that has amassed over 1.14 million subscribers on his gaming channel.

Gaming Guru: BGMI UID, IGN, YouTube earnings, seasonal stats, and more

Gaming Guru's BGMI ID (Image via Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India allots a specific character ID to each user after they log into the game for the first time. It is a permanent identification that one can use to find someone's in-game account. Similarly, a gamer's IGN (in-game name) is also distinctive. Still, one can change it multiple times with a Rename Card.

Gaming Guru's clan (Image via Krafton)

Gaming Guru's BGMI UID is 541959209, and his IGN is GodLGuru. GodL, in his in-game name signifies GodLike Esports, the organization with which Gaming Guru is associated as a content creator. He is also a member of an in-game clan named 4KingOfficial.

Gaming Guru's tier, number of wins, F/D ratio, and other seasonal stats

Gaming Guru's seasonal stats (Image via Krafton)

It is well-known that Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently banned in India. The game hasn't received any new content in five months while its servers are still active. Hence, the in-game Ranked Season, C3S7, which kicked off in July after the 2.1 patch's launch, has been extended twice with a rank reset. It will most likely conclude in January 2023.

Although a lot of players have moved on to other mobile battle royale titles, many are still grinding hard in the current Ranked Season. Gaming Guru is active in BGMI and has completed more than 100 Ranked matches in the current season. Despite plenty of appearances in classic BR's TPP Squad mode, the streamer's F/D ratio is still above-average.

Gaming Guru's tier details (Image via Krafton)

As of this writing, Gaming Guru has featured in 107 Cycle 3 Season 7 (renewed) matches. In these matches, he has scored 467 finishes at an F/D ratio of 4.36 while being a part of the 'Top 10' 67 times. Gaming Guru has also registered 15 chicken dinners in C3S7 at an 80.2 (S+) rating.

Besides his remarkable stats, Gaming Guru's current tier is Ace, with a Season Rating of 6391 and a Season Rank in the Top 7.00%.

Gaming Guru's estimated earnings from YouTube

Gaming Guru's YouTube channels (Image via Google)

Gaming Guru has an eponymous YouTube channel, which has gained over 1.14 million subscribers after its launch.

Besides the gaming channel, the BGMI creator's original channel is Roasting Guru, which has more than 532K subscribers.

As per the analytics of Social Blade, Gaming Guru's estimated earnings in the past 30 days are expected to lie between $76 and $1.2K. At the same time, Roasting Guru's estimated YouTube earnings range between $18 - $283.

