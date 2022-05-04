How to create and use BGMI control codes to share and copy layout settings easily

It has only been ten months since BGMI was introduced exclusively for Indian mobile gamers. Within this time frame, the game has emerged as one of the most popular multiplayer online action offerings in the Indian market.

Like its global counterpart, PUBG Mobile, BGMI, too, has different settings and features that players can customize to enhance their gaming experience. They can set the control layout according to their preferences or copy others' settings.

BGMI guide: Learning how to create, share and copy control code

Most experienced users have a control layout of their own. They use and change it according to their own needs. However, the title also provides an option by which they can share the layout with their friends who have the current 1.9 version.

Gamers who wish to create and share their control codes will need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Tap on the Settings option from the main menu in the game

Step 2: Choose the Customize buttons option

Step 3: Select from either the character or vehicle options and the type of layout users desire

Step 4: Click on the Gear icon to see the different kinds of control layouts available in the game

Step 5: Tap on the Share option to share the selected control code among Layout 1, Layout 2, and Large Icons.

Step 6: Copy the Control layout code to share it with an another player

How can BGMI users copy control layout easily?

Many gamers who closely follow professional BGMI esports players and pro YouTubers try to copy their control layouts. They often ask these superstars to share the codes, which the latter generally do.

Here's a guide that users can follow to copy the shared control layout code.

Step 1: Click on the Settings option in the main menu.

Step 2: Tap the Customize Buttons option.

Step 3: Select from either the character or vehicle options and the type of layout gamers want to play with.

Step 4: Click on the Gear icon to see the different kinds of control layouts available in the game.

Step 5: Tap on the Search method option to search for the layout code.

Step 6: Note down the 19-digit layout code correctly.

Step 7: Click on Preview to check the new control layout settings.

: Click on Preview to check the new control layout settings. Step 7: Click on the Upload to Cloud button to easily copy and save the control layout settings.

Note: Users are requested not to copy the control layouts of others as it will impact their gameplay. They can set their own control layout settings by playing some matches.

