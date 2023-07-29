How to effectively use DP-28 LMG in BGMI

Introducing the DP-28 LMG in BGMI, a lethal 7.62mm weapon with a one-of-a-kind 47-round drum magazine. With its tremendous damage and range, the DP-28 provides a significant advantage in mid-range combat. Applying some of these tips can improve your efficiency in using this gun and raise your odds of triumph in the face of severe combat in-game.

This article attempts to provide you with the skills and information required to proficiently use DP-28 in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Managing ammunition, using hipfire, and more tips to use DP-28 effectively in BGMI

Mastering recoil control

The DP-28 has a lot of recoil, especially when firing for a prolonged period in BGMI. To compensate, practice regulating the recoil pattern of the weapon in training grounds or arcade mode. To keep the shots on target, swipe the screen slightly downward. Coupled with that, burst fire can also assist in maintaining accuracy, particularly in mid to long-range confrontations.

The best engagement range

It is critical to understand the appropriate engagement range for the DP-28 in BGMI. This LMG thrives in mid-range combat due to its high damage and accuracy. Avoid engaging foes in close combat because your slow rate of fire puts you at a disadvantage against weapons that shoot faster, such as SMGs and shotguns.

Positioning and cover

As an LMG user, proper positioning and use of cover are critical in BGMI. Avoid being caught in open regions with limited cover, as the DP-28's slow rate of fire could render you exposed. Make use of terrain, structures, and natural cover, and engage enemies from a position from which you can readily flee if required.

Management of ammunition

Despite the DP-28's enormous magazine, ammo management is critical, especially in long-range engagements in BGMI. Keep track of your remaining rounds and reload when it's safe to avoid running out of bullets in a critical situation.

Hip fire technique

While the DP-28 is more accurate when shooting down sights, there may be times when hip-firing is required, particularly in close quarters. In training mode, practice this method to grasp the weapon's spread and become comfortable with its hip-fire accuracy.

Defending the flanks and choke points

The DP-28's sustained fire capacity makes it ideal for holding flanks and choke points. Use it to keep adversaries from pushing through small pathways, forcing them to take shelter and allowing your team to counterattack.

Ambushing and third-party attacks

The DP-28's enormous magazine and range make it suitable for ambushing unsuspecting foes or joining third-party attacks. Position yourself tactically near active firefights to catch opponents by laying down suppressive fire and doing considerable damage.

Experimenting with combat modes

To become adept with the DP-28, use it in combat types such as TDM, Domination, or Arena. These modes feature fast-paced combat, allowing you to polish your skills and react to different confrontations faster.