How to get BGMI M12 Royale Pass: Price and major rewards revealed

Krafton introduces several items from time to time to elevate the gaming experience of BGMI users. However, the craze for the monthly Royale Pass is unmatchable amongst all the items. Players wait for its arrival to get their hands on the exclusive rewards.

The new Cycle 2 Season 6 M12 RP is live and based on the Toy World theme, reminiscent of the Toy Story trilogy.

How can BGMI gamers get C2S6 Month 12 Royale Pass?

Earlier today at 5.30 am IST, the Month 11 Hidden Hunters Royale Pass concluded. This resulted in the RP section staying locked for a couple of hours. The new Month 12 Royale Pass arrived in Battlegrounds Mobile India at 7.30 am IST.

Like in previous seasons, the new RP has appeared in two variants. While players can purchase the basic Elite Pass variant for 360 UC, the superior Elite Pass Plus variant can be bought for 960 UC. They can head to the in-game store to make the transaction.

Moreover, those who had purchased the M11 RP can avail of a 60 UC discount coupon while getting the new RP, which will have a tenure of four weeks and will be available in the game until 18 July.

Major rewards introduced in new C2S6 Month 12 Royale Pass in BGMI

Following the norm of previous seasons, the new Month 12 Royale Pass has brought along several rewards that users can obtain upon completing weekly and daily missions.

The new RP has two sections — free and paid. While the latter offers various rare and unique rewards, the former contains only a handful of items for gamers unable to purchase the M12 RP.

Here's a look at the significant rewards included in the new Cycle 2 Season 6 BGMI Toy World RP:

RP Rank 1: Captain Happy Set together with Crimson Flamegun Mosin Nagant

RP Rank 5: Captain Happy Cover

RP Rank 10: Stellar Sense Bag

RP Rank 15: Spacecraft Stun Grenade, RP Avatar (M1) together with Grasp Victory Emote (also available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 20: Spacecraft Ornament together with Candle Alert Parachute (also available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 23: Extreme Outlayer Cover (also available in the free RP tab )

RP Rank 25: Extreme Outlayer Set (also available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 30: Fearlands Plane Finish together with Over Here Emote

RP Rank 35: Cake Feast Win94 (also available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 40: Happy Times AUG

RP Rank 48: High Elf Cover

RP Rank 50: High Elf Set

With so many rewards at stake, many BGMI players are set to purchase the Month 12 Royale Pass. However, to max out their RP, they can also buy RP rank up cards (each costing 1000 UC), which will help level up 10 RP levels at once.

Furthermore, those who had purchased the M9, M10, and M11 RPs will get an EZ License Card upon purchasing the new RP. They can use it to get 2 RP Mission Cards per week and unlock next week's missions before others.

