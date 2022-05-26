How to get cheap BGMI UC for Royale Pass after 2.0 update

Like most other popular games in the market, BGMI too offers players several in-game items that can considerably help in improving their battle royale experience. However, amongst all the items, the craze for the monthly Royale Pass is unmatched.

Following the introduction of the 2.0 update, the Month 11 Hidden Hunters Royale Pass was added to the game. The M11 RP has two variants: the basic Elite Pass (priced at 360 UC) and the ultimate Elite Pass Plus (priced at 960 UC).

However, UC bundles available from the in-game shop are listed at a high price and are not affordable for all players. Certain gamers have been looking for alternative apps and websites to purchase UC at a cheaper rate. Due to the huge demand, Krafton has collaborated with Codashop, giving it the right to become an official UC purchasing website.

Cheaper BGMI UC is available from Codashop

Various Battlegrounds Mobile India partners and YouTubers have popularized the use of Codashop in their livestreams and videos, highlighting the website's authenticity. BGMI players can easily get their hands on cheap UC and purchase the M11 RP from the website.

Users can follow these steps to buy cheap UC from Codashop.

They need to head over to the Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website and tap on the 'UC Store' to visit Codashop's website. They can also navigate to Codashop's website directly on their browser by clicking on this link. They must enter their in-game UID and select a UC bundle. Next, they need to select the payment method (via Netbanking or UPI apps) and enter an email address to which the transaction details and bill will be sent. They can then tap on the 'Buy Now' option to complete a successful transaction. Finally, users can log into BGMI and check the in-game mailbox to collect UC.

What are the offers available in Codashop for BGMI players in May 2022?

Codashop is renowned in the Indian gaming community for offering players Battlegrounds Mobile India Unknown Cash (UC) at a cheaper rate. The website offers additional discounts when a UC bundle is purchased. To make the offers more lucrative, users are offered extra UC on a purchase of any amount.

Here's a look at the prices for UC bundles and the additional UC offers in May 2022:

Purchase 60 UC at ₹75 and get an added 3 UC.

Purchase 300 UC at ₹380 and get an added 40 UC.

Purchase 600 UC at ₹750 and get an added 90 UC.

Purchase 1500 UC at ₹1900 and get an added 375 UC.

Purchase 3000 UC at ₹3800 and get an added 1000 UC.

Purchase 6000 UC at ₹7500 and get an added 2400 UC

BGMI players can either purchase UC now (while the offer is active) or wait for Codashop to introduce the summer sale in June.

Note: Players are advised to go through the terms and conditions of the application before making any online purchases.

Edited by Siddharth Satish