How to get Core Circle achievement in BGMI: Easiest guide

BGMI has seen an immense rise in popularity since its release last year. The game witnesses millions of active users and thousands joining daily.

Such a large playerbase encourages the developers of the game, Krafton, to introduce new events, modes, achievements, and items at periodic intervals.

The latest 2.0 update has resulted in incorporating a new theme in the game. It is exclusively available on the map of Erangel and has appeared as a result of the game's collaboration with the Japanese manga Evangelion.

Like the previous themed collaboration modes — Spider-Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Mirror World, the Evangelion-themed mode has also brought in a few achievements. However, the Core Circle achievement is the easiest to complete and can reward players handsomely.

Everything BGMI users need to know about Core Circle Achievement in new 2.0 update

The new Core Circle Achievement in BGMI can be found in the General Achievements tab present in the Achievements section. Completing this achievement will earn gamers 20 Achievement Points and one Supply Crate Coupon.

However, they must remember to complete it before the achievement expires on 20 June.

Here's a look at the missions available to complete the Core Circle achievement:

Open Supply Crates a total of three times: Supply Crates in this achievement refer to the crates available inside the Defense Fortresses and not in the in-game shop (that also have the same name). Players need to visit three Defense Fortresses and open the crates once the Angel destroys the Fortresses.

Go to the Defense Fortresses a total of three times: Three Defense Fortresses will spawn randomly on the themed mode Erangel map. Users can land in these locations and then visit the other two Fortresses and complete the mission in a match.

Go to the EVA Launch Pad a total of three times: To complete this mission, gamers must visit the three EVA Launch Pads available across the map. They can either jump directly on the Launch Pads or visit them later in matches.

Eliminate a total of five enemies: BGMI players can either complete this mission playing usually or while completing the above missions. Since they can get an automatic recall once in the earlier stages of matches, users can play aggressively and kill five enemies easily.

Survive for a total of 30 minutes: Gamers can complete this mission efficiently by playing a couple of themed mode matches. Furthermore, they can also achieve this mission while completing the above missions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer