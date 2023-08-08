How to get free A1 Royale Pass points from the Bonus RP Points event in BGMI

On August 7, Krafton India took to BGMI's social media handles to announce the addition of a brand new Royale Pass in the title. The new A1 Royale Pass will break away from the norm of having a monthly RP in the game and instead have a RP with a tenure of two months. It is set to have 100 levels with corresponding rewards both in free and paid section.

The announcement has already created a great deal of buzz amongst gamers eagerly waiting to purchase the new A1 RP. To add to their excitement, the developers have introduced a brand new Bonus RP Points event in the 'Events' section of BGMI which will help them earn more RP points for free.

Everything that you need to know about the new Bonus RP Points event in BGMI

Earlier today (August 8) at 7:30 AM IST a brand new Bonus RP Points event has been added to BGMI. It will help players earn extra Royale Pass points for the forthcoming A1 Royale Pass and will be live in the title until 05:29 AM on August 15.

Players across the country participating in the event will be entitled to receive 20 RP Points for free. However, they need to complete the missions available in the new event to collect Bonus Coins (each mission contains one Bonus Coin), which will help them earn the extra RP points using the RP points multiplier.

Here's a look at all the eight missions included in the new Bonus RP Points missions:

Deal a total of 300 damage in classic mode

Restore 200 health in classic mode

Finish three matches with friends in classic mode

Give six likes to your teammates at the end of matches

Eliminate 10 enemies with M416 in classic mode

Pickup 8x scope in two matches in classic mode

Open three air drops in classic mode

Purchase 60 UC

Moreover, those users who complete all the aforementioned missions will be entitled to receive an extra Bonus Coin which will in turn help them to get the entire 50x Bonus RP points without spending UC. This will enable them to rank up faster in the upcoming A1 Royale Pass.

BGMI A1 Royale Pass expected date of arrival

Snippet from LuckyMan's recent video on the release of the A1 Royale Pass in BGMI (Image via YouTube/LuckyMan)

According to a recent video by renowned YouTuber, LuckyMan, the upcoming A1 Royale Pass will be available in Battlegrounds Mobile India between August 14 and 21 once the 2.7 update goes live. Since the ongoing M22 RP is live until August 13, his assumptions might be true.

BGMI players participating in the Bonus RP Points event must be aware that they can make use of the obtained points only when the new A1 Royale Pass is available in the game. Once all the missions are completed, they must check their in-game mail to collect the bonus points.