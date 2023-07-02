How to get Moondrop Eterna set in BGMI

The highly sought-after Moondrop Eterna set is introduced as part of BGMI's Moonlight Throne event, enthralling players with its distinctive rewards. In this guide, we will look at the tactics and conditions for earning this coveted set and a list of attainable awards in the event. By following the tactics provided, players can increase their chances of obtaining the Moondrop Eterna set and enjoy the exhilarating experience of the Moonlight Throne event in BGMI.

From resource management to milestone drawings and luck bar monitoring, this guide will give you the knowledge to traverse the event to secure the Moondrop Eterna set in BGMI.

Reward details, requirements, strategies, and steps to obtain Moondrop Eterna set in BGMI

Rewards, conditions, and steps to acquire the outfit

The Moondrop Eterna set is the ultimate reward for participating in the Moonlight Throne event in BGMI. You must collect six Moondrop Gems to obtain this coveted set. In addition to the Moondrop Eterna set you can redeem other significant gifts, each with its unique Moondrop Gem requirement. Here is a list of the available awards and the Moondrop Gem requirements for each:

Moondrop Eterna cover - Three Moondrop Gems

Moondrop Eterna set - Six Moondrop Gems

Moondrop Eterna M249 - Three Moondrop Gems

Moondrop Eterna helmet - Two Moondrop Gems

Moondrop Eterna glider - Three Moondrop Gems

Moondrop Eterna emote - One Moondrop Gem

One material - One Moondrop Gem

Steps to redeem the Moondrop Eterna set in BGMI:

Step 1: Participate in the Moonlight Throne event to draw Moondrop Gems. Each draw helps to fill the luck bar and attain milestones, which reward Moondrop Gems.

Step 2: Aim to acquire 6 Moondrop Gems in total, as this is required to unlock the Moondrop Eterna set.

Step 3: Open the event redemption menu within the Moonlight Throne event interface once you have acquired the required number of Moondrop Gems.

Step 4: Locate the Moondrop Eterna set in the redemption menu and click on it to begin the redemption procedure.

Step 5: A confirmation question will display on the screen, verifying your decision to redeem this set.

Step 6: Congratulations! You have completed the Moondrop Eterna set redemption process. To equip and enjoy your new gear, go to your in-game inventory and select this set.

Strategies for obtaining Moondrop Gems

Consider the following techniques to increase your chances of acquiring Moondrop Gems during the Moonlight Throne event in BGMI:

Resource management: To ensure a suitable number of draws, efficiently manage your in-game resources, such as UC (Unknown Cash).

Milestone draws: Prioritize attaining the 250-draw milestone. This milestone awards you one Moondrop Gem, increasing the likelihood of obtaining the requisite six gems for the Moondrop Eterna Set.

Luck bar monitoring: During draws, watch the luck meter. The luck bar steadily fills up as you participate in drawings. When the bar hits 100, you will be rewarded with a Moondrop Gem in the event.

Poll : 0 votes