BGMI Month 22 Royale Pass: Rewards, price, end date, and how to get

The Royale Pass is a compelling feature in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) that adds depth and rewards to the gameplay experience. It is a seasonal subscription service that provides you with exclusive rewards and bonuses as you complete tasks and level up. It allows you to gain a range of in-game items and cosmetics, including outfits, weapon skins, emotes, and more.

The Royale Pass, with multiple tiers such as Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus, keeps players interested and motivated to complete tasks and gain significant rewards.

In this article, the writer will go through the rewards, pricing, end date, and how to purchase this season's Royale Pass in BGMI.

What are the rewards, costs, end date, and steps for purchasing the BGMI Royale Pass this season?

Rewards

The BGMI Month 22 Royale Pass provides a slew of intriguing items you can acquire by completing specified quests and leveling up your pass. Let's go into the specifics of the rewards available this season:

Outfits: The Month 22 Royale Pass includes various fashionable clothes that gamers can use to customize their in-game avatars. The Rogue Kitty Set, Suave Buccaneer Set, and Aureate Splendour Set are among the outfits available. These apparel items are a blend of traditional and modern designs that cater to a variety of tastes.

Weapon and grenade skins: You can customize your weapons by unlocking exclusive weapon skins. This battle Royale Pass includes the following gun skins: Pirate Compass - Pan, Bright Sky - Groza, and Prairie King - G36C. You will also receive Golden Graze grenade skins with the M22 Royale Pass.

Emotes: Emotes are essential for expressing oneself in the game. You can use the Aureate Splendour and Celebratory Dance emotes from the Month 22 Royale Pass to show off your character's emotions and actions during gameplay.

Vehicle and backpack skins: This season's exclusive vehicle skins allow you to improve the appearance of their vehicles. The Golden Wings Buggy skin adds flair and originality to the vehicles, allowing you to stand out on the battlefield. Along with the Pirate Compass ornament skins, this Royale Pass also includes the Palace Guard backpack skin.

Parachute skins: The Month 22 Royale Pass includes Ancient Memories and parachute skins, allowing you to land in style on the battlefield. These coverings add to the visual attractiveness of the parachutes and make each landing unique.

Cost, deadline and steps to purchase it in BGMI

Now that we've gone over the benefits of the Month 22 Royale Pass, let's talk about its cost and availability. The cost of the Royale Pass varies depending on the tier chosen by the player. The Royale Pass in BGMI is available in two tiers: Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus.

Elite Pass: The Elite Pass is the standard tier of the Royale Pass and is priced at a lower level. It gives you access to the fundamental prizes and advantages, allowing them to progress and acquire exclusive stuff. It cost 360 UC (Unknown Cash).

Elite Pass Plus: The Elite Pass Plus is a higher-tier option that comes with more benefits than the standard Elite Pass. It provides a rapid rank boost, allowing you to immediately access premium rewards. It will cost you 960 UC (Unknown Cash).

To get the Month 22 Royale Pass in BGMI, you must do the following:

Step 1 : On their mobile device, open the BGMI app.

Step 2 : Locate and pick the "Royale Pass" icon from the main screen.

Step 3 : A new screen will emerge, presenting the information of the current season's Royale Pass. Depending on your tastes and money, you can pick between the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus.

Step 4 : After selecting the desired choice, you will be prompted to pay using the different payment methods within the game.

: After selecting the desired choice, you will be prompted to pay using the different payment methods within the game. Step 5: The Royale Pass will be active once the money is successfully processed, and you can begin collecting rewards by completing tasks and leveling up in BGMI.

It's crucial to note that the Month 22 Royale Pass is only available for a limited time. You must acquire and finish the needed missions by August 13th, 5:29 A.M. IST to unlock all of the items in BGMI.

