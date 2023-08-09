How to play like a pro player in BGMI (August 2023)

Professional players use a variety of methods to outwit opponents and secure victory in the dynamic world of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). These tactics, which have been perfected through much practice and experience, cover crucial areas such as drop location selection, loot management, placement, rotations, and seamless teamwork. Understanding and putting some of these methods into action provides essential insights into the realm of elite BGMI gameplay.

This article explores some of these effective methods used by professional players in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Loot management, teamwork, and more tips for playing like a pro player in BGMI

Drop location and loot management

Choosing the correct drop position is one of the most important considerations at the start of a BGMI match. To minimize early-game disputes, pro players carefully select drop spots that give high-quality loot and are located away from the primary flight path. Pochinki, School, and Georgopol crates are famous drop spots because of their plentiful loot and potential for early-game engagements.

The first step is to land in an appropriate area. Effective loot handling is critical to success. Pro gamers prioritize essentials like weapons, armor, and healing supplies. They frequently choose high-tier loot places to obtain better equipment early on, giving them an advantage over opponents with inferior gear.

They also prioritize inventory management to ensure they have enough room for essential items while avoiding excessive clutter.

Positioning and rotations

In the mid-to-late game stages in BGMI, positioning and rotations are critical. Pro players position themselves carefully in safe zones while keeping a clear line of sight on possible dangers. During confrontations, they employ natural cover and elevation to obtain tactical advantages. Effectively utilizing the map's landscape can make the difference between survival and extinction.

Professional players scrupulously arrange their rotations or movement from one safe zone to another. They consider factors like the diminishing playzone, potential chokepoints, and adversary positions.

Vehicles are frequently used to traverse great distances quickly and engage or retreat from fights. Pro players, on the other hand, are wary of revealing their positions through loud vehicle movements that could draw unwelcome attention.

Communication and teamwork

Effective communication and teamwork are critical in team-based game styles. Professionals develop clear communication lines to disseminate information about adversary positions, loot, and tactical plans. They use voice chat features to coordinate actions, call out targets, and communicate critical findings. Maintaining a positive team dynamic and ensuring everyone is on the same page are important factors in achieving success.

To control the battlefield, teamwork extends to cooperative methods such as flanking, covering fire, and providing suppressing fire. Players designate roles depending on individual strengths, such as sniper, assault specialist, or support player. This division of work allows the team to operate more efficiently and adapt to different conditions in BGMI.