How to rank up easily in BGMI's Ladder Arena mode 

Over time, BGMI has transpired into one of the most popular action games in the Indian gaming market, and millions of users across the country enjoy playing the battle royale title on a daily basis.

To improve the gaming experience, the developers occasionally introduce new modes, and Krafton recently introduced a new Ladder Arena mode. This mode is suitable for players who wish to see their ID on the leaderboards but fail to do so in the Classic mode. Reaching the top 100 will also enable them to get exclusive rewards.

However, users need to push their rank quickly as the mode is time-limited and will disappear from the game after a few days.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Tips that BGMI players can follow to rank up faster in the new Ladder Arena mode

1) Have experience playing on TDM maps

A total of seven maps are available in the Arena mode in BGMI: Warehouse, Town, Santorini, Library, Hanger, Ruins, Royale Arena (random map). Over time, these maps have played a crucial role in helping players develop their assaulting skills.

Users looking to rank up easily in the new ranked Ladder Arena mode need to have experience playing on all the maps beforehand. This will enable them to position themselves better during a fight and kill more enemies in the process. Following this tip will also help them have a better overall experience in the game.

2) Play with a regular squad

Playing with a regular squad can help users win more matches in the new ranked Ladder Arena mode. This is due to the synergy that they build with teammates over several sessions of playing matches together. They can make timely calls when rushing the other team and mark the location of enemies.

Random teammates hardly communicate during matches, and this becomes a huge hindrance when pushing rank. Some may even leave matches midway without any prior notice. Hence, BGMI players trying to push their rank must avoid playing with randoms and find a squad of their own.

3) Use weapons that deal a lot of damage

Users can choose from a wide range of weapons when playing the new ranked Ladder Arena Mode. However, they must remember that the MK14 and MG3 LMG are not available for selection in TDM.

Guns with a high damage dealing capacity can help players eliminate opponents easily. For better results, they can use guns that make use of 7.62mm ammo like the AKM, Beryl M762, and Groza. Furthermore, SMGs like the UMP45, Thompson, Vector, P90, and Micro Uzi can also deal massive damage in close-range fights.

4) Use the TPP advantage

Third Person Perspective (TPP) plays an important role in both classic and arena mode matches in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players who wish to rank up in the Ladder Arena Mode must learn how to make use of TPP.

They can use TPP by staying behind cover to get a better view of their opponent. They can then fire from an advantageous position.

This will enable players to take an approaching enemy by surprise. However, they must refrain from overexposing themselves while taking the fight as they could get caught in the enemy's cover fire.

5) Use different movements while shooting

Over time, the skill levels of BGMI players have massively improved. Gone are the days when players used to fire without moving, and doing so nowadays will result in a quick death.

In ranked Ladder Arena mode matches, players can use the sideways jiggle, crouch-stand-crouch, sideways jump, or sudden prone movements for better performance. Doing these movements at random will startle enemies and disturb their aim, resulting in their downfall.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far