How to register for BGMI Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest tournament today (Last date)

BGMI esports has reached an all-time high as a multitude of players are choosing esports as their career. To support their dreams, several companies are organizing tournaments and scrims.

While the ongoing Masters Series 2022 LAN event has already created a record in terms of viewership, Qualcomm Snapdragon has come up with a new tournament of its own, which aims to provide an opportunity for hidden talents across the country.

How can BGMI players register for BGMI Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest 2022?

Registrations for the tournament began a couple of weeks back and are scheduled to continue till tonight (Wednesday, 29 June 2022).

BGMI players who wish to register need to follow the step-by-step guide below.

Step 1: Users need to head over to the tournament's official website and tap on the Register Now button or click here to open the registration page.

Step 2: They are then required to provide a working email ID and then note down the OTP received in the given email. Following this, they must click on the Verify button to initiate the registration process.

Step 3: After heading to the next page, users need to fill in their personal details -

First Name Last Name Date of Birth Mobile Number BGMI ID In-game Name Gender Scan and upload an ID proof approved by the Indian Government. Also, upload a front-facing Profile Picture.

Once all the columns are filled, they need to click on the Proceed button.

Step 4: This step requires players to fill in their location: State, City/Town, and Pincode. They can then click on the Proceed button to visit the next page.

Step 5: This step requires users to check and tick their field of interest along with all the Terms and Conditions of the upcoming BGMI Snapdragon Conquest tournament.

Step 6: Players are then required to choose a category from Create Team, Find Team, or Join Team to get enrolled in a team (only Team Leaders are asked to create teams).

Step 7: If the player is an IGL, they must share the invitation code with their registered squadmates. Other players will need to join a team using the shared code.

Every IGL or team owner must remember that their team should have at least four players and at max six players registered before 11:59 PM IST tonight. However, they can also add a team owner or manager who can help them with official work as and when required later on during the course of the tournament.

BGMI Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest 2022 prize pool

The tournament is set to have a massive prize pool of 50 Lakhs INR. While the champions of the event will bag home 15,00,000 INR, the runners-up and third-placed teams will receive 7,50,000 INR and 4,50,000 INR, respectively. Other teams featured in the Grand Finals will also be rewarded handsomely.

Furthermore, there are several other categories in the prize pool:

Winner of each match in Grand Finals - 10,000 * (30 matches) = 3,00,000 INR

Team with the most kills - 50,000 INR

MVP of the tournament - 50,000 INR

The tournament is the perfect platform for underdogs to make a name for themselves. It will give them a chance to feature in big organizations later on in their careers, as scouts from several organizations will be keeping a close eye on the event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far