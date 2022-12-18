Hydra Ayush's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, win ratio, YouTube income, and more

Content creation has reached new heights in South Asia due to titles like PUBG Mobile (currently BGMI), Free Fire, GTA V, Valorant, and more. Prominent Indian creators like sc0utOP, Dynamo, MortaL, Alpha Clasher, Mythpat, and more have amassed impressive numbers by producing gaming content.

The trend of streaming has also inspired many gamers to become YouTubers, and Ayush "Hydra Ayush" Shukla is one of them. The BGMI creator owns the YouTube channel Ayush is live, where he regularly uploads clips and streams. Ayush Shukla is also available on the popular live-streaming platform, Loco.

Hydra Ayush: BGMI UID, IGN, YouTube income, in-game stats, and more

Ayush "Hydra Ayush" Shukla's in-game character ID, IGN, and other details (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India designates a specific character ID for each player, and one can pick a unique IGN (in-game name) for themselves. While the BGMI character ID is permanent, one can change the IGN multiple times using Rename Card.

Ayush "Hydra Ayush" Shukla is a part of the popular in-game clan, HYDRAEsports (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Hydra Ayush's BGMI UID is 5286995927, and his in-game name is HYDRA丨AyuSh. The HYDRA prefix in Ayush Shukla's Battlegrounds Mobile India IGN signifies his association with Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant's in-game HYDRAEsports clan.

Ayush "Hydra Ayush" Shukla's F/D ratio, number of Chicken Dinners, tier, and other seasonal stats

Ayush "Hydra Ayush" Shukla's in-game stats (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

BGMI is blocked in India, but its servers are still online. At the same time, the game has not received any updates due to its unavailability in the Google Play Store. Thus, the in-game Cycle 3 Season 7, introduced in July, has been renewed twice and is expected to last until January 2023.

Ayush "Hydra Ayush" Shukla's tier in the current season (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Ayush "Hydra Ayush" Shukla, like many other casual gamers, has continued to grind hard in BGMI's C3S7. He has played 444 matches and has registered 67 wins across them while also featuring in the Top 10 in 245 appearances. Shukla scored 2974 finishes at an F/D ratio of 6.70 and 84.0 ratings (S+).

Hydra Ayush is currently at the Ace Master tier (TPP Squad) with a Season Rating of 7114 and a Season Rank of 12504.

Ayush "Hydra Ayush" Shukla's estimated YouTube earnings

Ayush "Hydra Ayush" Shukla's official account on Loco has over 124K followers (Image via loco.gg)

Hydra Ayush has consistently uploaded new content on both Loco and YouTube. His primary channel on YouTube, Ayush is live, has 315K subscribers, while the eponymous account on Loco boasts over 124K followers with 2.75 million aggregate views.

Besides Ayush is live, Shukla also manages Ayush Vlogs (Image via Google)

American website Social Blade's analytics have revealed that views have almost doubled in the past 30 days for "Ayush is Live." At the same time, Hydra Ayush's estimated monthly YouTube earnings range from $203 to $3.3K, while his yearly income is expected to be between $2.4K - $39K.

Note: The stats mentioned in this article are variable and can change anytime.

