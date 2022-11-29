Hydra Wrath's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, win ratio, YouTube income, and more

The Indian YouTube gaming scene has developed dramatically since the rise of BGMI (previously PUBG Mobile) and Free Fire/Free Fire MAX. The emergence of star content creators or esports influencers Dynamo, Mortal, Ghatak, Scout, Jonathan, Total Gaming, Desi Gamers, AS Gaming, and many more.

Courtesy of the growth of individuals like Dynamo and Mortal, organizations like Hydra and Soul have also seen success. These esports organizations have further contributed to the upsurge of many other talented YouTubers and esports players. Today's article will discuss an emerging creator like Yashwant "Hydra Wrath" Patel.

Hydra Wrath: BGMI character ID, IGN, YouTube earnings, in-game stats, and more

BGMI account of Yashwant "Hydra Wrath" Patel showcasing his character ID and in-game name (Image via Krafton)

Players can access anyone's BGMI ID in the game using a specific set of numbers granted to each individual. The unique and permanent character ID (or UID) is invariable, but the username (or in-game name) that players pick is also exclusive but customizable.

Patel is a part of the popular HYDRAEsports clan in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Hydra Wrath's permanent character ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India is 5431888769. At the same time, his current in-game name is HYDRA丨WṚATH (due to his association with the HYDRAEsports clan). Players can use either in the game to access Patel's Battlegrounds Mobile India account.

F/D ratio, number of wins, and rank of Hydra Wrath

Yashwant "Hydra Wrath" Patel's stats in C3S7 (September to November)

On November 19, 2022, Cycle 3 Season 7 got renewed for the second time with a rank reset. Krafton extended the current season till January 2023, but Hydra Wrath has not streamed in almost a month. As such, he has played zero matches in the current ranked season.

However, Patel was active in the game before the second renewal and played 14 matches with four wins in C3S7 (September to November). During the same season, he ended up in the "Top 10" 11 times and scored 94 finishes with a 6.71 F/D ratio.

Yashwant "Hydra Wrath" Patel's rank and tier in the current season (Image via Krafton)

During the original BGMI C3S7 (July to September), Hydra Wrath played 69 matches with 17 wins and 49 "Top 10" appearances. Patel got 703 finishes during the original Cycle 3 Season 7 and maintained a remarkable F/D ratio of 7.30.

However, since he is inactive in BGMI, Patel's tier has fallen to Gold II, with a Season Rank of Top 35.00%.

YouTube income of Hydra Wrath

Yashwant "Hydra Wrath" Patel's YouTube channel views have reduced drastically due to his inactivity (Image via Hydra/YouTube)

Hydra Wrath operates an eponymous YouTube channel with 181K subscribers and 20.686 million channel views. The channel has featured Battlegrounds Mobile India content with occasional collaborative videos with the likes of Hydra Alpha (Alpha Clasher), Dynamo, and Hydra Hrishav.

However, Hydra Wrath's views and YouTube income have taken a toll due to his inactivity for a month. According to Social Blade, in the past 30 days, his YouTube earnings are estimated to be between $0.97 - $16.

