"I am not giving any confirmation because there is no surety": Dynamo comments on why Hydra Esports' BGMI lineup announcement is delayed

A few hours ago, BGMI legend and Hydra Esports' owner Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant held a livestream on his popular YouTube channel where he played classic matches along with his friends and discussed several matters related to the Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports lineup of Hydra. During the broadcast, Dynamo grabbed the chance to provide details about what's going on at the organization and why he is delaying the announcement of the Esports lineup.

Dynamo mentioned how he and the management of Hydra Esports were in talks for a few things to happen, which were taking a lot of time. He stated that he is aware of the fact Hydra is already late in making a lineup but talked about his wish to make an announcement once he is sure of things.

Here's what Dynamo said (translated from Hindi):

"I am not giving any confirmation because there is no surety. Without assurance, I cannot say anything. For example, if I say that the lineup will be announced on tenth of this month and for some reason it doesn't happen, it will be problematic. That's why I will only do things with surety, which will benefit all. It will benefit the players, the org, and even the audience. We are figuring out those things which are taking time. Once they are figured out, we will announce the lineup."

Dynamo assures fans of forming a great BGMI Esports lineup for Hydra Esports

Dynamo stressed on the importance of creating a great lineup that can dominate the custom match lobbies of BGMI Esports tournaments and scrims. He also maturely addressed the situation regarding haters spreading hate and urged fans to continue to shower their love for the organization.

He said (translated from Hindi):

"Those who are barking, let them bark. They never had the courage and fled when they saw the problems. Those who have the guts will fix them slowly. So chill. Keep on supporting. Keep on showering your love. Just wait for some time. It will take time, but we will do good things."

For those unaware, Hydra Esports had great outings, reaching the finals in official tournaments like Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Season 1 and Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1, and BGMI Showdown LAN event. However, the players parted ways after the game's suspension last year. With BGIS Season 2 touted to be organized in the coming weeks, it remains to be seen which players will play for Hydra Esports.

Millions of BGMI players across the country consider Dynamo a cult figure and are eagerly waiting to see Hydra Esports competing in Tier-1 Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports tournaments. Hence, it is no surprise that his recent comments on the delay of the lineup announcement have naturally created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

