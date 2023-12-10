"I am not going anywhere": BGMI star Jonathan dismisses retirement rumors after BMPS failure

A few hours ago, popular BGMI esports athlete and content creator Jonathan "Johnny" Amaral took to his official Instagram handle to post a story regarding his stance on retirement from Battlegrounds Mobile India esports. He uploaded the story sometime after his team, GodLike Esports, failed to qualify for the Grand Finals of the ongoing official tournament - Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 2023 (BMPS Season 2).

Mentioning his decision to continue his esports journey despite having a rough patch, Jonathan wrote:

"To the ones expecting me to retire, I am not going anywhere, I won't stop until I claim it."

Since Jonathan is considered a cult figure in the Indian mobile gaming and esports community, his recent words on retirement have naturally created a great deal of buzz among his fans.

BGMI star Jonathan is hopeful of making a comeback after a rough 2023 season

Jonathan will continue as a BGMI esports player. (Image via Instagram/ig_jonathangaming)

In the same Instagram story, Jonathan also talked about how the 2023 season has been a "roller coaster" for all the players of GodLike Esports. While they failed to qualify for the Grand Finals of an official tournament for the third time in a row, the crowd-favorite player also failed to live up to his fans' expectations. However, he is hopeful of achieving success in the future.

Jonathan wrote:

"2023 is coming to (an) end. This year has been a roller coaster for me and the team. We have been going against everything. One thing that has always remained the same is your unconditional love and support. This is probably the lowest point in my life, but deep down I know I will crawl and reach what I wanted (to be)."

For those unaware, along with Jelly, Aditya, and Zgod, Jonathan participated in the BMPS 2023 League Stages. They played all 15 matches and accumulated 171 points, finishing in the 20th position.

Although the side grabbed two Chicken Dinners, GodLike Esports failed to make it through to the Grand Finals of the tournament, where only the top 16 BGMI esports teams from the League Stages qualified.

GodLike Esports disappointed after BMPS 2023 failure

GodLike Esports shares a heartfelt message on Instagram. (Image via Instagram/godlike.in)

Similar to their star player, GodLike Esports also uploaded a story on their Instagram handle sharing their disappointment in not qualifying for the BMPS 2023 Grand Finals.

They wrote:

"It's a sad end to our BMPS journey. We know we have disappointed our fans and everyone who supported us but as a team, we feel there are only greater heights to achieve in the coming days. For a team that formed just days before the tournament, we take a lot of positives from this tournament and the hunger of players we see a positive future ahead. 2023 was not our year, but 2024 will be."

It remains to be seen if GodLike Esports will add any new BGMI esports player to bolster their lineup or if they stick to the same roster for upcoming tournaments.