"I got 100K subscribers within two or three days...": BGMI content creator GodNixon shares success story on Dynamo's podcast

Luv "GodNixon" Sharma, a famous BGMI/PUBG Mobile content creator known for his "tips and tricks" videos, was recently a guest on Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant's Spotify Original podcast, Gamers Unplugged with Dynamo Gaming. The YouTuber spoke about his career and interests during his podcast appearance.

When GodNixon talked about his interest in gaming, he shared a story about his initial success on YouTube as he registered over 100K subscribers. Here's what the BGMI creator said:

"I used to play many games at my friends' houses, and it felt passionate to play them to eliminate enemies and power-ups. Even the ads on TV also pushed me towards playing the games. Although I almost left gaming when I flunked 12th (standard examination) in school, our beloved BGMI got launched."

He further added:

"I used to play well but was not uploading any content. I played casually and pushed the ranks but didn't upload any content. However, when I uploaded some content, I received a push as one of my videos went viral. Then, I figured that this (content creation) could turn into a career because I got 100K subscribers within two or three days. So, I considered continuing this (YouTube)."

Upon listening to GodNixon's story, BGMI star Dynamo also said there must have been a strong passion to keep working hard. Both creators continued sharing their stories during the podcast.

Luv "GodNixon" shared why he chose to create BGMI content instead of streaming game

After PUBG Mobile (or Battlegrounds Mobile India) gained fame in South Asia, both titles brought a streaming culture to YouTube gamers. Almost every other creator chose to stream to remain relevant. However, Luv "GodNixon" has never streamed and focuses on pushing content-based videos.

Talking about content creation and streaming, here's what GodNixon shared during Gamers Unplugged with Dynamo Gaming:

"I saw streamers get a better push than content creators because the former can go live every day, which is not the same for the latter. I also gave streaming a thought, but I always wanted to show my creativity to others with my content. So, I didn't go for streaming and focused on content creation as the latter provided me satisfaction."

GodNixon also shared how his initial video on BGMI tips and tricks received massive views, but follow-up content failed to attract more viewers. However, the decrease in views and the game's eventual ban only helped him reflect on his content and make changes accordingly.

While chatting with Dynamo, Luv "GodNixon" shared his interest in anime and how he might push for more content related to the same in the future. The creator also stated that he is more active on Instagram nowadays than on YouTube, where he last uploaded a video over three months ago.

For those unaware, Gamers Unplugged with Dynamo Gaming features a new episode every Monday with a new guest from the Indian gaming scene. Previous podcast guests have included S8UL Sid, MortaL, Tanmay Batt, Alpha Clasher, and Kani Gaming, to name a few.

The podcast is available exclusively on Spotify and is free to listen to.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

