"I grinded for ten days straight": BGMI star Hastar comments on making a comeback in esports

On September 4, 2023, popular BGMI star and content creator Gopal "Hastar " Sarda organized a livestream on his YouTube channel, HastarBTC, where he reacted to the videos of popular YouTubers like Elvish Yadav and Fukra Insaan. He also took the opportunity to answer questions from his fans and spoke about his wish to return to BGMI esports.

Here's what he had to say (translated from Hindi):

"In the month of June I had thought about it, I realized content creation was not a stable option for me then because I take a lot of time and didn't post vlogs on my channel regularly, along with budget issues, so I thought of going back to playing esports. I grinded for ten days straight. I am being serious."

Hastar is a renowned name in the Indian gaming community and is followed by thousands. Hence, it is not a surprise that Hastar's recent words on comeback have got his fans buzzing with excitement.

BGMI star Hastar shares reason why he won't continue playing esports

(Timestamp: 35:00)

Speaking about esports, Hastar mentioned how hard he toiled on the virtual battlegrounds after the game's comeback to the Indian gaming market. He stated that he was improving his gameplay while playing with Smokie in June 2023 when the competitive scene was growing. He said (translated from Hindi):

"I grinded for ten days regularly. You guys must have seen me. People uploaded screenshots and tagged me on Instagram (regarding the same). I had talked with TOs for slots here and there. Since I was a good player at a point of time, I was getting the slots... I was playing with Smokie, my ex IGL."

Hastar then mentioned how he had a conversation with an important person in his life who suggested he stick to content creation. He refrained from naming the person, however. He then added that he considered their advice and gave up on the thoughts of making a comeback to BGMI esports.

He said (translated from Hindi):

"I was best in esports at a point of time, but now, the game has progressed a lot. I think I am mature enough to understand that everything has its own time and now it's not my time to continue in esports. About content creation, I still believe I am one of the best in the IGC."

For those unaware, Hastar is one of the pioneers of the PUBG Mobile and BGMI esports community. He has represented popular organizations like GodLike Esports, Indian Tigers, and Orange Rock Esports. He was also the MVP of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, representing OR Esports.

It remains to be seen if Hastar ever changes his mind and makes a comeback to competitive gaming or sticks to creating content on YouTube. If he sticks to content creation, it will be worth watching whether he rejoins any of his former organizations (S8UL and Orangutan Gaming) or any new organization for a change. It is also possible that he continues as an independent content creator.