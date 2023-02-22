"It was pretty shocking for me" - BGMI streamer 8Bit Mamba reacts to content creators leaving Hydra

BGMI star Salman "8Bit Mamba" Ahmad, a former PUBG Mobile pro for Team Hydra, recently shared his thoughts on the departure of four content creators (Emperor, Alpha Clasher, Ayush, and Born to Snipe) from the esports organization. During a recent livestream, Mamba expressed his opinions on the matter while interacting with his followers:

"The thing is, you guys already know about the connection I had with Hydra. I mean, I started from there and everything. According to me, I mean, when I came to know about all this (content creators leaving the organization), it was pretty shocking for me. Now what happens or whatever happened, only they know, as I was not there. And obviously, there might be a very strong reason that led to everything."

The BGMI streamer continued by adding that it would have been hard for the creators to leave Hydra, especially when some of them played a key role in establishing the organization:

"I do feel bad (because) those people have parted ways with Hydra, who started it. But obviously, they will have major reasons that led them to take such a step. So, I can't say anything about it, but yeah, it was very shocking. That's all I can say."

For those unaware, Mamba was a part of Hydra's PUBG Mobile team but later left the competitive scene after becoming a part of S8UL/8Bit. He was active in streaming BGMI but moved on to other games after the game got banned in India.

BGMI content creator Alpha Clasher previously revealed the reasons why he and others left Hydra

Last week, Hydra announced the departure of four renowned content creators: Emperor, Alpha Clasher, Ayush, and Born to Snipe (BTS). Following the news, several Hydra fans took to social media and spewed hateful comments at the creators, accusing them of exploiting the organization for their own benefit and leaving it in a precarious position.

To address the backlash they received, the four former Hydra content creators conducted a livestream on Alpha Clasher's YouTube channel. During the stream, they explained how pressure within the clan and other undisclosed factors led them to make the decision to leave the organization.

Alpha even cited an inability to "escalate their content" and "reach newer heights," as the reasons why he and others left the organization. He mentioned that there was a feeling of being stuck in a "bottleneck" phase within the clan, which was one of the reasons behind his decision to leave.

The BGMI content creators also addressed the accusations hurled at them by Hydra fans, claiming that they had contributed to the clan's growth since its early days. Alpha Clasher also gave Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant credit for providing him and others with a platform but emphasized that they had also put in a lot of hard work and dedication as well.

Apart from mentioning the reasons behind their departure from Hydra, Alpha Clasher also spoke about the shutdown of the organization's boot camp.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes