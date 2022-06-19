5 highest-earning BGMI teams in 2022 so far (June 2022)

With the conclusion of BMPS Season 1, the first half of the BGMI Esports 2022 season has come to a close. Players and teams alike have benefited from the BGMI scene's growth. With its commitment to regular tournaments and massive prize pools, Krafton has helped professionalize the esports circuit in the country.

The company announced in February 2022 that it would host four major BGMI tournaments totaling over INR six crore. Third-party organisers have so far also hosted several BGMI tournaments with an enormous prize pool this year. Let's look at the top five teams for the first half of 2022.

Top five highest-earning BGMI teams of 2022

5) OR Esports

The team has been great in 2022 and their performances have been top-notch. They topped the league stages of the BMPS and secured second place in the finals.

The team raked in more than 56K USD in winnings which amounted to around INR 46 lakhs. They were also the winner of the 7Sea BGMI Invitational and were on the podium in BMOC: The Grind.

The side placed seventh in the BGIS 2021, the first official Battlegrounds Mobile event. In March, Vexe left the team to join Skylightz Gaming. Meanwhile, Attanki and Aaru joined the team ahead of the BMOC.

4) GodLike Esports

The team didn't have the best of the year as they failed to make an impact and were out in the fourth round of the BMOC. However, the team has been in fourth place in terms of team earnings with more than 65K USD (INR 50 lakhs) as they came fourth in the BGIS and participated in the PMGC 2021 Finals.

More than eighty percent of their earnings came through the PMGC. The team has been going through changes and will want to bounce back in the second half of the year.

3) Skylightz Gaming

BGIS 2021 winning team Skylightz has been one of the best on the scene. The team failed to qualify for the BMPS but is still in third place in earnings with 73K USD (INR 57 lakhs) thanks to BGIS where they earned around 67k USD (INR 52 lakhs).

The team was in third place in the VE winter Masters and in fifth place in the Nodwin All-Stars LAN event. The side will hope to perform well in the upcoming LAN event.

2) TSM

Despite not qualifying for India's biggest BGMI event, TSM has grabbed the second spot on the list. The team was the winner of the Nodwin All-Stars and had podium finishes in a couple of third-party events.

The team has accrued more than 76K USD (around INR 59 lakhs) in earnings, with the majority coming through two tournaments (BGIS and Nodwin LAN event).

The team secured second place in BGIS 2021, 7SEA Invitational and Thug International Season 4. With their IGL shadow benched, it would be interesting to see how the team copes up in the second half.

1) Soul

By far the best team in India in recent times, Soul has earned around 108k USD in the prize pool. They were the champions of BGIS Season 1 through which they earned around 96K USD (INR 75 lakhs).

The fan-favorite team has been confirmed for the PMWI, which is scheduled for the upcoming months. With so much action ahead, the team would like to continue their performance.

Since signing to the new BGMI roster, the team has been given astonishing exposure in the Esports scene. Nine of the ten individual awards in the BMPS went to team Soul and their players, indicating how dominant the team was in the event.

