APL Winter BGMI Showdown Season 2 Semifinals Day 2: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Day 2 of the APL Winter BGMI Showdown Season 2 Semifinals saw Global Esports grabbing the top spot. The Mavi-led lineup kept up their mesmerizing run and accrued 108 points at the end of eight matches. Slug, a rising BGMI star from their club, has amazed everyone in the first two days. All 24 participants have played half of their total matches at this stage.

Team E4E jumped to second position with 107 points, including 50 kills. The squad also registered their first Chicken Dinner of the Semifinals on Day 2. OR Esports, led by Robin, slumped to third spot with 101 points despite having a decent run.

Overall standings after Day 2 of APL Winter BGMI Showdown Semifinals

Global Esports jumped to the first rank on Day 2 of the Semifinals (Image via Rooter)

WSB Gaming clinched three out of their eight games and achieved 96 points. Reckoning Esports held fifth with 83 points despite not winning any matches. Hydra Officials failed to replicate their Day 1 form and slipped to sixth with 81 points.

Team Insane presented an important performance and moved up to seventh spot with 79 points. The Aadi-led squad gained 54 points in their four games on Day 2. The club recently ensured a podium spot in the BGMI Pro Series (BMPS) 2023.

Team Soul gained 58 points in eight matches (Image via Rooter)

Big Brother finished eighth spot with 72 points, including 25 frags. The team delivered an astonishing performance in the BGIS but stumbled in the BMPS 2023. They will be aiming to regain their form in this tournament.

Two fan favorites, Team Soul and GodLike Esports finished 12th and 13th with 58 and 54 points, respectively. The two have delivered underwhelming performances in their respective eight matches so far in this BGMI event. They must show rapid improvement in their remaining eight games to reach the next round.

Blind Esports struggled in first two days of Semifinals (Image via Rooter)

Orangutan Gaming, led by Ash, posted 48 points and finished 15th in the table. Just two points off them, Revenant came 16th, followed by Autobotz and 8Bit Esports. Entity Gaming, Numen, and Team XSpark stand at 19th, 20th, and 21st with 41, 36, and 28 points, respectively. Blind Esports, the BMPS 2023 winners, languished at 23rd with 19 points.

Top 5 players after Day 2

Slug from Global Esports took first rank with 19 kills. BGMI star Neyoo from Team Soul stood second with 18 frags, while Admino from OR Esports finished third with 18 finishes. Insane’s Skipz and Reckoning’s PUNK picked up 17 and 15 eliminations, respectively.