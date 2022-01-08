×
BGIS 2021 Semi-Finals Day 2 LIVE Scorecard and Standings: GodLike, SouL, and more in action

BGIS Semifinals Day 2 (Image via BGMI YouTube)
Modified Jan 08, 2022 07:21 PM IST
News

The second day of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGIS) 2021 has now begun. Over the course of four days, 24 of India's best teams, divided into three groups, will compete for 16 spots in the tournament's final round.

The semifinals will go on for three more days till 10 January. A team will play a total of 16 matches (four per day) to determine the deemed finalists.

BGIS Semifinals Groups

Group A

1. OR Esports

2. Reckoning Esports

3. Celcius Esports

4. Team Chicken Rushers

5. The Supari Gang

6. Old Hood Esp

7. Team X Lions

8. Only Glitch

Group B

1. Team SOUL

2. Team X Spark

3. 7 Sea Esports

4. R Esports

5. UDOG India

6. Enigma Gaming

7. Hyderabad Hydras

8. Tactical Esports

Group C

1. GodLike Esports

2. TSM-FTX

3. Team XO

4. Skylightz Gaming

5. Revenant Esports

6. 247 Gaming

7. Orgless 5

8. Coxripmizo

BGIS Semi-Finals standings after Match 7:

BGIS - SEMI FINALS - AFTER M8
RankTeam NamePlacement PtsFinish PtsTotalCDMP
1SKYLIGHTZ GAMING50308025
2OR ESPORTS33356816
3GODLIKE ESPORTS2538635
4TEAMXO3227595
5TSM31265715
6R ESPORTS3223555
7THE SUPARI GANG1537526
8TACTICAL ESPORTS32154725
9UDOG INDIA27184515
10CELSIUS ESPORTS3113446
11TEAM X LIONS2814426
127SEA ESPORTS1921405
13OLD HOOD ESP1820386
14REVENANT ESPORTS1616325
15RECKONING ESPORTS1515306
16TEAM CHICKEN RUSHERS17112816
17ORGLESS FIVE1215275
18ONLY GLITCH1116276
19SOUL1114255
20HYDERABAD HYDRAS177245
21ENIGMA GAMING914235
22247 GAMING415195
23COXRIPMIZO108185
24TEAM X SPARK1565

Schedule for BGIS Semifinals Day 2

Match 1: Group A vs Group B - Erangel - 5:45 pm

Match 2: Group A vs Group C - Miramar - 6:35 pm

Match 3: Group B vs Group C - Erangel - 7:25 pm

Match 4: Group A vs Group B - Sanhok - 8:15 pm

Match 5: Group C vs Group B - Miramar - 9:10 pm

Match 6: Group C vs Group A - Erangel - 10:00 pm

Day 1 of the semi-finals saw some intense action, with Skylightz Gaming taking the pole spot. Chicken Dinner in the final match helped them move to the top spot with 58 points. OR Esports also had as many points but were in second place. However, they were more aggressive and had more kills.

R Esports didn't win any matches but their balanced gameplay saw them climb to third place.

GodLike were aggressive from the get-go and accumulated 70 percent of their points from kills.

Team XO had an average first day as they came in ninth with 38 points while both fan-favorite Team Soul and Team X Spark had a silent first day. These two teams will have to perform well on Day 2 otherwise, or they will be in trouble.

Where to watch BGIS Semifinals Day 2

To watch the BGIS semi-finals live, head over to BattleGrounds Mobile India's Youtube Channel from 5:00 pm IST.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
