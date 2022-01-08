BGIS 2021 Semi-Finals Day 2 LIVE Scorecard and Standings: GodLike, SouL, and more in action

The second day of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGIS) 2021 has now begun. Over the course of four days, 24 of India's best teams, divided into three groups, will compete for 16 spots in the tournament's final round.
The semifinals will go on for three more days till 10 January. A team will play a total of 16 matches (four per day) to determine the deemed finalists.
BGIS Semifinals Groups
Group A
1. OR Esports
2. Reckoning Esports
3. Celcius Esports
4. Team Chicken Rushers
5. The Supari Gang
6. Old Hood Esp
7. Team X Lions
8. Only Glitch
Group B
1. Team SOUL
2. Team X Spark
3. 7 Sea Esports
4. R Esports
5. UDOG India
6. Enigma Gaming
7. Hyderabad Hydras
8. Tactical Esports
Group C
1. GodLike Esports
2. TSM-FTX
3. Team XO
4. Skylightz Gaming
5. Revenant Esports
6. 247 Gaming
7. Orgless 5
8. Coxripmizo
BGIS Semi-Finals standings after Match 7:
Schedule for BGIS Semifinals Day 2
Match 1: Group A vs Group B - Erangel - 5:45 pm
Match 2: Group A vs Group C - Miramar - 6:35 pm
Match 3: Group B vs Group C - Erangel - 7:25 pm
Match 4: Group A vs Group B - Sanhok - 8:15 pm
Match 5: Group C vs Group B - Miramar - 9:10 pm
Match 6: Group C vs Group A - Erangel - 10:00 pm
Day 1 of the semi-finals saw some intense action, with Skylightz Gaming taking the pole spot. Chicken Dinner in the final match helped them move to the top spot with 58 points. OR Esports also had as many points but were in second place. However, they were more aggressive and had more kills.
R Esports didn't win any matches but their balanced gameplay saw them climb to third place.
GodLike were aggressive from the get-go and accumulated 70 percent of their points from kills.
Team XO had an average first day as they came in ninth with 38 points while both fan-favorite Team Soul and Team X Spark had a silent first day. These two teams will have to perform well on Day 2 otherwise, or they will be in trouble.
Where to watch BGIS Semifinals Day 2
To watch the BGIS semi-finals live, head over to BattleGrounds Mobile India's Youtube Channel from 5:00 pm IST.
Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.