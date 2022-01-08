BGIS 2021 Semi-Finals Day 2 LIVE Scorecard and Standings: GodLike, SouL, and more in action

The second day of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGIS) 2021 has now begun. Over the course of four days, 24 of India's best teams, divided into three groups, will compete for 16 spots in the tournament's final round.

The semifinals will go on for three more days till 10 January. A team will play a total of 16 matches (four per day) to determine the deemed finalists.

BGIS Semifinals Groups

Group A

1. OR Esports

2. Reckoning Esports

3. Celcius Esports

4. Team Chicken Rushers

5. The Supari Gang

6. Old Hood Esp

7. Team X Lions

8. Only Glitch

Group B

1. Team SOUL

2. Team X Spark

3. 7 Sea Esports

4. R Esports

5. UDOG India

6. Enigma Gaming

7. Hyderabad Hydras

8. Tactical Esports

Group C

1. GodLike Esports

2. TSM-FTX

3. Team XO

4. Skylightz Gaming

5. Revenant Esports

6. 247 Gaming

7. Orgless 5

8. Coxripmizo

BGIS - SEMI FINALS - AFTER M8 Rank Team Name Placement Pts Finish Pts Total CD MP 1 SKYLIGHTZ GAMING 50 30 80 2 5 2 OR ESPORTS 33 35 68 1 6 3 GODLIKE ESPORTS 25 38 63 5 4 TEAMXO 32 27 59 5 5 TSM 31 26 57 1 5 6 R ESPORTS 32 23 55 5 7 THE SUPARI GANG 15 37 52 6 8 TACTICAL ESPORTS 32 15 47 2 5 9 UDOG INDIA 27 18 45 1 5 10 CELSIUS ESPORTS 31 13 44 6 11 TEAM X LIONS 28 14 42 6 12 7SEA ESPORTS 19 21 40 5 13 OLD HOOD ESP 18 20 38 6 14 REVENANT ESPORTS 16 16 32 5 15 RECKONING ESPORTS 15 15 30 6 16 TEAM CHICKEN RUSHERS 17 11 28 1 6 17 ORGLESS FIVE 12 15 27 5 18 ONLY GLITCH 11 16 27 6 19 SOUL 11 14 25 5 20 HYDERABAD HYDRAS 17 7 24 5 21 ENIGMA GAMING 9 14 23 5 22 247 GAMING 4 15 19 5 23 COXRIPMIZO 10 8 18 5 24 TEAM X SPARK 1 5 6 5

Schedule for BGIS Semifinals Day 2

Match 1: Group A vs Group B - Erangel - 5:45 pm

Match 2: Group A vs Group C - Miramar - 6:35 pm

Match 3: Group B vs Group C - Erangel - 7:25 pm

Match 4: Group A vs Group B - Sanhok - 8:15 pm

Match 5: Group C vs Group B - Miramar - 9:10 pm

Match 6: Group C vs Group A - Erangel - 10:00 pm

Day 1 of the semi-finals saw some intense action, with Skylightz Gaming taking the pole spot. Chicken Dinner in the final match helped them move to the top spot with 58 points. OR Esports also had as many points but were in second place. However, they were more aggressive and had more kills.

R Esports didn't win any matches but their balanced gameplay saw them climb to third place.

GodLike were aggressive from the get-go and accumulated 70 percent of their points from kills.

Team XO had an average first day as they came in ninth with 38 points while both fan-favorite Team Soul and Team X Spark had a silent first day. These two teams will have to perform well on Day 2 otherwise, or they will be in trouble.

Where to watch BGIS Semifinals Day 2

To watch the BGIS semi-finals live, head over to BattleGrounds Mobile India's Youtube Channel from 5:00 pm IST.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee