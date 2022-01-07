×
BGIS 2021 semi-finals LIVE points table and standings: GodLike, SouL, and more in action

BGIS semi-finals feature the top 24 teams (Image via BGMI)
Modified Jan 07, 2022 06:41 PM IST
The semi-finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS): 2021 have started. Day 1 matches are currently ongoing as 24 qualified teams from the quarter-finals battle for 16 spots in the tournament's final round.

The final winner will be the Indian representative at the PMGC (PUBG Mobile Global Championship) 2021 Grand Finals.

BGIS semi-finals format

Teams have been divided into three groups (A, B, & C) and are competing in a round-robin format. Each team will play 16 matches which will be held over four days.

Overall, 24 matches will be played in the semi-finals, with six each day. The semi-finals will culminate on 10 January 2022.

The division of the teams can be seen below:

Group A

1. OR Esports

2. Reckoning Esports

3. Celcius Esports

4. Team Chicken Rushers

5. The Supari Gang

6. Old Hood Esp

7. Team X Lions

8. Only Glitch

Group B

1. Team SOUL

2. Team X Spark

3. 7 Sea Esports

4. R Esports

5. UDOG India

6. Enigma Gaming

7. Hyderabad Hydras

8. Tactical Esports

Group C

1. GodLike Esports

2. TSM-FTX

3. Team XO

4. Skylightz Gaming

5. Revenant Esports

6. 247 Gaming

7. Orgless 5

8. COXRIPMIZO

Semi-finals Day 1 standings

Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series features six matches. Matchups for the day can be seen below:

BGIS Semifinals day 1 schedule
BGIS Semi-Finals Standings after Match 1:

Overall standings
RankTeam NameMatchesWWCDPlacementFinishesTotal Points
1Tactical Esports1115924
2OR Esports1012820
3R Esports1081018
4Team X Lions1010212
5Enigma Gaming106511
6Celsius Esports10448
77Sea Esports10246
8Reckoning Esports10156
9Only Glitch10123
10Hyderabad Hydras10112
11uDOG India10112
12Old Hood ESP10101
13Team X Spark10011
14Team Chicken Rushers10000
15The Supari Gang10000
16SouL10000

Match 1 - Group A vs Group B - Erangel

Match 2 - Group B vs Group C - Miramar

Match 3 - Group A vs Group C - Erangel

Match 4 - Group A vs Group C - Sanhok

Match 5 - Group A vs Group B - Miramar

Match 6 - Group B vs Group C - Erangel

Among the top teams, GodLike Esports, TSM, 7Sea Esports, Team XO, and XSpark are the ones to watch out for.

Other than these teams, fan-favorite squad Team SouL is also in action. SouL qualified for the semi-finals after third-placed team 4 Heroes were disqualified for ringing.

Point distribution for BGIS 2021
Point distribution for BGIS 2021

Where to watch BGIS semi-finals

Fans can head over to the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India to watch the live feed in English and Hindi.

Edited by Srijan Sen
