BGIS 2021 semi-finals LIVE points table and standings: GodLike, SouL, and more in action

The semi-finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS): 2021 have started. Day 1 matches are currently ongoing as 24 qualified teams from the quarter-finals battle for 16 spots in the tournament's final round.

The final winner will be the Indian representative at the PMGC (PUBG Mobile Global Championship) 2021 Grand Finals.

BGIS semi-finals format

Teams have been divided into three groups (A, B, & C) and are competing in a round-robin format. Each team will play 16 matches which will be held over four days.

Overall, 24 matches will be played in the semi-finals, with six each day. The semi-finals will culminate on 10 January 2022.

The division of the teams can be seen below:

Group A

1. OR Esports

2. Reckoning Esports

3. Celcius Esports

4. Team Chicken Rushers

5. The Supari Gang

6. Old Hood Esp

7. Team X Lions

8. Only Glitch

Group B

1. Team SOUL

2. Team X Spark

3. 7 Sea Esports

4. R Esports

5. UDOG India

6. Enigma Gaming

7. Hyderabad Hydras

8. Tactical Esports

Group C

1. GodLike Esports

2. TSM-FTX

3. Team XO

4. Skylightz Gaming

5. Revenant Esports

6. 247 Gaming

7. Orgless 5

8. COXRIPMIZO

Semi-finals Day 1 standings

Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series features six matches. Matchups for the day can be seen below:

BGIS Semifinals day 1 schedule

BGIS Semi-Finals Standings after Match 1:

Overall standings Rank Team Name Matches WWCD Placement Finishes Total Points 1 Tactical Esports 1 1 15 9 24 2 OR Esports 1 0 12 8 20 3 R Esports 1 0 8 10 18 4 Team X Lions 1 0 10 2 12 5 Enigma Gaming 1 0 6 5 11 6 Celsius Esports 1 0 4 4 8 7 7Sea Esports 1 0 2 4 6 8 Reckoning Esports 1 0 1 5 6 9 Only Glitch 1 0 1 2 3 10 Hyderabad Hydras 1 0 1 1 2 11 uDOG India 1 0 1 1 2 12 Old Hood ESP 1 0 1 0 1 13 Team X Spark 1 0 0 1 1 14 Team Chicken Rushers 1 0 0 0 0 15 The Supari Gang 1 0 0 0 0 16 SouL 1 0 0 0 0

Match 1 - Group A vs Group B - Erangel

Match 2 - Group B vs Group C - Miramar

Match 3 - Group A vs Group C - Erangel

Match 4 - Group A vs Group C - Sanhok

Match 5 - Group A vs Group B - Miramar

Match 6 - Group B vs Group C - Erangel

Among the top teams, GodLike Esports, TSM, 7Sea Esports, Team XO, and XSpark are the ones to watch out for.

Other than these teams, fan-favorite squad Team SouL is also in action. SouL qualified for the semi-finals after third-placed team 4 Heroes were disqualified for ringing.

Point distribution for BGIS 2021

Where to watch BGIS semi-finals

Fans can head over to the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India to watch the live feed in English and Hindi.

