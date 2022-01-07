BGIS 2021 semi-finals LIVE points table and standings: GodLike, SouL, and more in action

The semi-finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS): 2021 have started. Day 1 matches are currently ongoing as 24 qualified teams from the quarter-finals battle for 16 spots in the tournament's final round.
The final winner will be the Indian representative at the PMGC (PUBG Mobile Global Championship) 2021 Grand Finals.
BGIS semi-finals format
Teams have been divided into three groups (A, B, & C) and are competing in a round-robin format. Each team will play 16 matches which will be held over four days.
Overall, 24 matches will be played in the semi-finals, with six each day. The semi-finals will culminate on 10 January 2022.
The division of the teams can be seen below:
Group A
1. OR Esports
2. Reckoning Esports
3. Celcius Esports
4. Team Chicken Rushers
5. The Supari Gang
6. Old Hood Esp
7. Team X Lions
8. Only Glitch
Group B
1. Team SOUL
2. Team X Spark
3. 7 Sea Esports
4. R Esports
5. UDOG India
6. Enigma Gaming
7. Hyderabad Hydras
8. Tactical Esports
Group C
1. GodLike Esports
2. TSM-FTX
3. Team XO
4. Skylightz Gaming
5. Revenant Esports
6. 247 Gaming
7. Orgless 5
8. COXRIPMIZO
Semi-finals Day 1 standings
Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series features six matches. Matchups for the day can be seen below:
BGIS Semi-Finals Standings after Match 1:
Match 1 - Group A vs Group B - Erangel
Match 2 - Group B vs Group C - Miramar
Match 3 - Group A vs Group C - Erangel
Match 4 - Group A vs Group C - Sanhok
Match 5 - Group A vs Group B - Miramar
Match 6 - Group B vs Group C - Erangel
Among the top teams, GodLike Esports, TSM, 7Sea Esports, Team XO, and XSpark are the ones to watch out for.
Other than these teams, fan-favorite squad Team SouL is also in action. SouL qualified for the semi-finals after third-placed team 4 Heroes were disqualified for ringing.
Where to watch BGIS semi-finals
Fans can head over to the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India to watch the live feed in English and Hindi.