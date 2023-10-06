BGIS 2023 Semifinals Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

As Day 3 of the BGIS Semifinals Day 3 concluded, Destro-led Gladiators Esports remained in the prime position with 124 points and 64 eliminations. CS Esports was behind them in second place with 120 points and 62 frags. Revenant Esports climbed up to third spot with 117 points after playing well in the last battle of the day. TWM ended up in fourth place with 100 points, followed by Mici.

Team XSpark has jumped to sixth spot with 95 points, while Blind was tenth with 83 points. Team Soul remained in 20th position with 54 points. Enigma and Numen were 30th and 31st with 33 and 28 points, respectively.

BGIS 2023 Semifinals Day 3 results

Overall rankings after Day 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 13 - Erangel - Group A and C

Medal Esports avoided any fights to survive till the end and collected a 19-point Chicken Dinner in the day opener. Team Insane demonstrated a good show, securing 18 important points. CS Esports and WSB ensured 15 points each.

Match 14 - Miramar - Group C and D

Godbot’s remarkable performance led Growing Strong to clinch a fantastic 25-point victory in the first Miramar of the BGIS Semifinals Day 3. Team Systummm lost their final fight but managed to collect 21 important points. Team Empire and TWM claimed 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Match 15 - Sanhok - Group B and D

Bloodrose showed a stunning comeback and won the Sanhok encounter with 26 impressive points. OR Esports also bounced back and claimed 23 points thanks to Admino’s performance. Team XSpark, Glitchx, and Gods Reign collected 14, 13, and 11 points, respectively.

Match 16 - Vikendi - Group A and C

Team XSpark put on an excellent performance to clinch the Chicken Dinner with 26 points in the fourth match of the day. Blind Esports and Midwave garnered 16 and 14 points, respectively. With 13 points, Numen had a good game after a poor performance in the first two days.

Match 17 - Miramar - Group A and B

Mici Esports pulled off a thumping 28-point victory in the second-last match of the BGIS Semifinal Day 3. Gladiators Esports accumulated 20 points, including 10 frags. Lucknow Giants and Big Brother Esports added 13 and 11 points, respectively, to their tally. Team Soul and XSpark got a single point each.

Match 18 - Erangel - Group A and D

Revenant Esports went on a rampage, conquering a massive 32-point Chicken Dinner. Medal Esports and Gods Reign earned 13 points each in the last game of the BGIS Semifinal Day 3. The Omega-led Team Soul secured only six points.