BGIS 2023 Semifinals Day 3: Teams, map-wise schedule, Day 2 results, and more

The third day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 Semifinals will take place on October 6. During the first two days, each team played six matches in a round-robin format. A few big names like Enigma, Marcos, and Numen Gaming encountered big challenges. These squads will need to secure good results in their remaining matches to enter the top 16.

This article takes a look at the teams playing on Day 3 of the BGIS 2023 Semifinals, the map-wise schedule, and the results from Day 2.

BGIS 2023 Semifinals squads

Here are the squads that will resume BGIS 2023 Semifinals action on Day 3;

Group A

Team Soul Gladiators Esports Autobotz Esports 4 Aggressive Man Big Brother Esports Medal Esports Trouble Makerz Mici Esports

Group B

Blind Esports Glitchx Reborn Marcos Gaming Brave Esports Team Mayavi Team XSpark Lucknow Giants Nest Esports

Group C

Team Insane Night Owls WSB Gaming Titan FTW Midwave Esports Team Empire CS Esports Numen Gaming

Group D

Growing Storm TWM Gaming OR Esports Gods Reign Revenant Team Systummm Enigma Gaming Bloodrose Esports

Map schedule for BGIS Semifinals Day 3

Here is the map rotation for the third day of this stage:

Match 1 - Erangel - 1:30 pm - Group A and C

Match 2 - Miramar - 2:15 pm - Group C and D

Match 3 - Sanhok - 3 pm - Group B and D

Match 4 - Vikendi - 3:45 pm - Group B and C

Match 5 - Miramar - 4:32 pm - Group A and B

Match 6 - Erangel - 5:16 pm - Group A and D

Overall standings after Day 2

Table-toppers Gladiators Esports, led by Destro, bagged 98 points in six matches on Day 2. CS Esports sits in second place with 89 points, while Glitch Reborn are third with 70 points.

Meanwhile, Revenant Esports dropped to fifth position with 70 points after an underwhelming performance. Blind Esports were in their usual form, climbing to sixth place with 64 points.

Pukar-led Team XSpark are in 11th position with 54 points, while Team Insane displayed little progress in their performance and rank 13th with 44 points. Gods Reign are 18th with 41 points.

Team Soul found their rhythm in their last match and managed to secure 20th place with 40 points. OR Esports, led by Jelly, also struggled during the first two days, scoring 35 points in six matches.

Despite being experienced, Marcos Gaming rank 28th with 24 points after Day 2 of the BGIS Semifinals. Meanwhile, Enigma Gaming, led by Owais, sit in 30th place with 18 points.

Numen Gaming had a dismal showing in their six matches, as the Avi-led star squad scored only 12 points.