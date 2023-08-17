BGIS 2023 The Grind Finals Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

Day 1 of the BGIS 2023 The Grind Finals ended with Growing Strong taking the pole spot with 55 points. Gladiators (51) and Blind Esports (43) were in second and third, respectively. Team Soul and OR Esports achieved 14th and 15th places with 22 points each. Hyderabad Hydras claimed 17th position with 19 points, while Revenant came 20th with 17 points.

Orangutan, led by Ash, was in 43rd after scoring only five points in their two matches. Velocity Gaming held the 53rd spot with three points, while GodLike got a single point in their first game and ranked 60th in the overall table.

BGIS The Grind Finals Day 1 match-wise overview

Top 32 teams after Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel (Group 2 vs 4)

X7 Wolves took control in the opener, claiming the Chicken Dinner with 28 points. Two experienced teams, Hyderabad Hydras and Revenant Esports, scored 19 and 16 points, respectively. WSB and Lucknow Giants gained 12 and nine points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar (Group 5 vs 7)

Team Mayavi competed confidently throughout the second encounter of the BGIS The Grind Finale, registering a 29-point victory. X7 Officials also showed a strong outing, grabbing 22 points. Chemin, Midwave, and Reckoning accumulated 14, 12, and 11 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok (Group 6 vs 7)

Chemin Esports pulled off a scintillating 25-point triumphant in this Sanhok battle. Growing Strong and Gladiators captured 18 points each. OR Esports and Team Mayavi posted 11 and eight points on the board in the third match of the BGIS The Grind Finals.

Match 4 - Vikendi (Group 2 vs 6)

Growing Strong yet again displayed a strong run, obtaining the Chicken Dinner with 33 points. Team Soul also kicked off the final on a confident note, scoring a total of 22 points in their first game. Gladiators and Hindustan Gaming secured 13 points each.

Bottom 32 squads from The Grind Finals Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 5 - Sanhok (Group 1 vs 6)

Blind Esports ensued a 23-point victory to their name in the fifth match of the BGIS The Grind Finals. LOC Esports managed 20 points, while Gladiators Esports remained consistent, achieving 20 points as well. OR Esports got nine points with the help of seven frags.

Match 6 - Miramar (Group 1 vs 8)

Gujarat Tigers outclassed Blind Esports in their last clash and successfully secured the Chicken Dinner with nine eliminations. Redemption Crew, Revenge, and Dragon Esports took 19, 11, and 11 points, respectively. GodLike Esports managed only one point in their first game.

Match 7 - Erangel (Group 4 vs 5)

The seventh and final game of the BGIS The Grind Finals Day 1 was conquered by ACID Esports with 29 points. Midwave Esports earned 20 important points, while Team VST and Liquid Esports stole 18 and 12 points, respectively. Orangutan managed only three points there.