BGIS 2023 The Grind Finals Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

Blind Esports moved up to the first position with 72 points following the closing of the BGIS The Grind Finals Day 2. Chemin and Team Soul registered second and third places with 69 and 62 points, respectively. Gladiators Esports slipped to the fifth spot while Growing Strong dropped from the top to sixth place with 54 points.

Orangutan, led by BGMI star Ash, played three matches and managed to score only five points. Medal Esports, another experienced squad, was 62nd with two points. GodLike Esports' disappointing run continued today, slumping to the last spot of the leaderboard with just one point.

BGIS The Grind Finals Day 2 results

Team Soul jumped to third place on Day 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 8 - Erangel (Group 1 vs 2)

Blind Esports kept up their emphatic run, pulling off a fierce 29-point triumph in the first game of Day 2. Gujarat Tigers acquired 23 points after performing brilliantly. 4 Aggressive Man and Team Soul achieved 14 points each.

Match 9 - Miramar (Group 2 vs 4)

Aslaaa Esports put up a mesmerizing performance during this Miramar battle to capture the Chicken Dinner with 27 points. Team Soul showcased another amazing outing, scoring 26 points. 7Habit and Team Tamilas got 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Match 10 - Sanhok (Group 5 vs 8)

CS Esports managed to achieve a 23-point victory after showing their potential. Acid Esports accumulated 22 points, while Genesis and Velocity Gaming gained 16 and 11 points, respectively. GodLike Esports and Orangutan were eliminated with no points.

Match 11 - Vikendi (Group 3 vs 7)

TWOB clinched the Chicken Dinner with 23 points in the Vikendi match. Chemin Esports’ aggressive play helped them garner a total of 28 points. Signify and Lucknow Giants grabbed 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Grind Finals scoreboard after Day 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 12 - Sanhok (Group 4 vs 7)

Aslaaa Esports secured their second victory of the day with 27 points in the fifth game of the BGIS The Grind Finals Day 2. X7 Wolves collected 22 points, while TF5 and Mayhem posted 13 points each on the scoreboard. Revenant Esports and Team Tamilas couldn’t earn any points.

Match 13 - Miramar (Group 1 vs 3)

Autobotz Esports was unbeaten in this battle, capturing a fantastic 24-point Chicken Dinner. RAW Officials finally made a comeback earning 16 impressive points. Three well-known names, Blind, SPY, and Lucknow Giants, were unable to take any points.

Match 14 - Erangel (Group 3 vs 6)

Aladin-led Marcos Gaming notched up the end battle of the BGIS The Grind Finals Day 2 with 25 points. Hyderabad Hydras, LOC, and Signify obtained 20, 19, and 14 points, respectively.