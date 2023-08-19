BGIS 2023 The Grind Finals Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

With only one day to go in the BGIS The Grind Finals, Chemin Esports clinched the first position with 108 points. Aslaaa and Blind Esports got second and third with 79 and 78 points, respectively. Marcos Gaming (69) and Team Soul (63) were in eighth and twelfth spots, respectively. Medal Esports jumped to 40th position after winning a Chicken Dinner today.

Gods Reign has garnered 17 points in four matches, while GodLike has collapsed only eight points in their five matches. Both teams will try to earn a seat in the top 32 on the fourth day.

BGIS The Grind Finals Day 3 overview

Chemin Esports ranked first after Day 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 1 - Erangel (Groups 7 and 8)

Medal Esports bounced back on Day 3 by registering a 22-point Chicken Dinner in the first encounter. TWOB got 18 points, while Big Brother claimed 12 points. Velocity Gaming secured 11 points thanks to Immortal’s five eliminations. GodLike managed only two points in the third-day opener.

Match 2 - Miramar (Groups 6 and 8)

Bloodrose Esports came out victorious with 26 points, including 11 eliminations. LOC Esports also impressed with their terrific gameplay and posted 25 points. GodLike Esports struggled again and ensured only two points, while Medal was eliminated with one point.

Match 3 - Sanhok (Group 2 vs 3)

The third clash of the BGIS The Grind Finals Day 3 saw HUB Esports clinch a fantastic 23-point win. Marcos Gaming and Autobotz added 22 and 88 points to their respective names. Team Soul took an early exit with only one point.

Match 4 - Vikendi (Group 1 vs 5)

CS Esports’ last few moves helped them pull off a 22-point victory. FS Esports (22 points) made a small mistake there, costing them their battle against CS Esports. Orangutan and Blind Esports scored only five and two points, respectively.

Overall standings of The Grind Finals after Day 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 5 - Sanhok (Group 3 vs 8)

Lucknow Giants conquered the fifth match of the finals with 27 points after hammering GE Phoenix in the end zone. Autobotz obtained 18 points, while experienced teams like GodLike, Medal, Marcos, and Velocity Gaming were eliminated earlier.

Match 6 - Miramar (Group 4 vs 6)

Aslaaa Esports was the winning squad with 20 points in the sixth match held in Miramar. WSB Gaming also contested brilliantly to collect 24 points. Liquid and Hindustan Gaming achieved 20 and 18 points, respectively. Glitchgod from Liquid picked up eight eliminations.

Match 7 - Erangel (Group 1 vs 5)

Chemin Esports dominated in the last BGIS The Grind Finals Day 3 contest, registering an insane 28-point Chicken Dinner. TWOB garnered 19 points thanks to Hell’s six frags. Redemption Crew and Revenge locked 15 points each to their names.