BGMI 2.7 update release time for Android and iOS devices

A few months after the comeback of Krafton’s battle royale title, BGMI 2.7 update is on the horizon. The patch will be coming in hot with tons of excitement surrounding the features, as was the case with any of its previous updates. The distribution is already underway, and the latest version will be available for download through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on August 9, 2023.

On its other side, you can enjoy multiple exciting features, including an ACE32 firearm, a feature to carry knocked teammates into vehicles, and more. However, all eyes are set on the game’s collaboration content with Dragon Ball Super, including new modes, collectibles, and more. Further details about the upcoming patch are given in the following sections.

BGMI 2.7 update schedule

2.7 update schedule (Image via Krafton)

As mentioned earlier, the distribution for the BGMI 2.7 update is already underway, and you can experience the new content, irrespective of the platform, by the end of the day. The exact 2.7 update schedule, as per the official, is as follows:

AOS (Google Play Store) – August 9, 1:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30) to 7:30 pm IST (GTM +5:30)

iOS (App Store) – August 9, 4:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30)

Moreover, it is important to highlight that only the estimated update completion time and the exact time may vary depending on the circumstances. The 2.7 update will be distributed gradually; thus, if you have not received the latest version, fret not, as you will slowly receive it. In the event of changes to the schedule, the developer will inform the players.

BGMI 2.7 update size

You can play Dragon Ball Super mode in the 2.7 version (Image via Krafton)

BGMI 2.7 update size for Android devices is 373 MB in size. In case of fresh installation, you will have to download about 750 MB. Additionally, the game comes in at around 2.4 GB on the Apple App Store. As a result, you must ensure sufficient storage space is available on your device before proceeding with the update.

Given the large size of the BGMI updates and the requirement to download additional resource packs, Krafton has recommended that you install it only over a WiFi environment.

How do I update my BGMI latest version?

Download the latest version only through the respective stores (Image via Google Play Store)

Krafton only recommends downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India through the official stores – Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, depending on the platform. You may access the respective stores and click the install button to complete the installation. Moreover, you should refrain from downloading the game through unauthorized sources.

BGMI A1 Royale Pass

As part of the 2.7 update podcast with famous names like Snax Gaming, Antaryami Gaming, Shreeman Legend, Kuritka, and Dobby is Live, the developers have revealed the A1 Royale Pass details. It will feature the following:

Precision Artistry DP-28

Violet Eclipse – Thompson,

Tangerine Drake Set

Neon Slayer Set

Violet Eclipse Sidecar Motorcycle

Swiftshooter -M164A

Tech Matrix 2-Seat Bike

Moreover, the number of levels in the pass has been extended to 100.