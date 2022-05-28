BGMI BMPS Season 1 League Week 2 Day 3 overall standings: OR Esports crosses 400 points 

The third day of the second week of BMPS Season 1 is over. The action-filled day saw the rise of Hydra Officials and the consistency of Team XO.

OR Esports is still on top and became the first team to cross the 400 mark. The team has collected 405 points with the help of 200 kills and seven chicken dinners in their 28 matches.

Team Soul had a horror day as they could only score eight points in four matches, but it didn't affect their second place in the overall points table. Team XO had another great day as they grabbed 308 points, while Hydra Official moved up two spots to claim fourth place.

Enigma Gaming has not taken any chicken dinners in their 28 matches, but the team managed to occupy seventh place in the overall standings. Autobotz is in 14th place with 186 points despite claiming three chicken dinners.

BMPS Season 1 Week 2 Day 3 Match rankings

OR Esports and Team XO have taken seven chicken dinners in their 28 BMPS matches (Image via BGMI)

Hydra Officials took advantage of their full-strength squad to win the day's first match with 12 kills. Wixky took his team, Nigma Galaxy, to second place with 13 kills. His teammate Apollo was named MVP for his five frags.

Hyderabad Hydras Striker did a clutch against Team XO to win the second match with 12 frags. Team XO lost control and settled for second place with six frags. Initiative Esports had a good game as they came fourth with 12 frags.

Blind Esports finished 12th after BMPS League week 2 day 3 (Image via BGMI)

The third match, played in Vikendi, was a tri battle, but eventually, Retribution came out on top with 12 kills, followed by Hydra and Team INS. 7 Sea was eliminated early, but they managed to grab 11 whopping frags.

Team XO clinched their seventh chicken dinner in the fourth match in Erangel with a whopping 16 kills. Fierce was MVP for his nine frags contribution. Global Esports came second while Enigma Gaming secured third place.

Retribution RTR placed 18th after BMPS week 2 day 3 (Image via BGMI)

OR Esports went berserk in the fifth match of the day by claiming 22 kills chicken dinner. Attanki, the MVP, took ten while Aditya took seven kills in the game.

Switching to the Erangel map, underdog team Walkouts emerged victorious with 13 kills. They eliminated Hyderabad Hydras in the final circle, who took eight frags in the match. Blind was eliminated earlier but managed to grab ten kills.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar