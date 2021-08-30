BGMI Lite release dates on internet are fake, as Krafton hasn't confirmed the game's existence yet

Ever since Krafton Inc. released BGMI for Indian gamers, it has gained significant popularity and the craze for this battle royale title is growing day by day. The title has broken several records and is one of the most played games in the Indian gaming community.

BGMI's story of success continues with each passing day and it is safe to say that the developers have been successful in bringing back the PUBG Mobile experience to the country.

Recently, several reports have stated that the Lite version of BGMI is almost ready and the dates have been revealed. However, these news stories are fake and players should pay no heed to them.

BGMI Lite: Krafton Inc. is yet to give a green signal

PUBG Mobile's success lies not only with the original version, but also with the Lite segment as well. The low-system requirements of PUBG Lite have garnered millions of gamers in the global sector.

BGMI was developed to deliver the PUBG Mobile experience to the Indian gaming community and ever since it was released, gamers have been curious to know whether a Lite version of the game would be released or not.

It has become a very popular Word now because we need BGMI Lite. Its light version is being sought, it is going that this thing will definitely reach them.#bgmi #release https://t.co/43rwY79Q3Y — awnews (@aw__news) August 26, 2021

The system requirements for BGMI are not high and mid-range smartphones should be able to run the game seamlessly. Therefore, it is quite difficult to state with certainty whether Krafton Inc. will release BGMI Lite or not.

The developers have not stated anything related to the subject and it seems they do not have any intention of releasing BGMI Lite anytime soon.

Recently, it has been reported that several websites on the internet are claiming that BGMI Lite is on the verge of release and Krafton Inc. will be breaking the mystery soon. However, these reports are fake and the developers will not be making any kind of revelation regarding the release of BGMI Lite in the near future.

The launch date is the third week of July, It about pre-registration believed will soon in 3-4 Days.

Due to which we will transfer the account of PUBG Mobile Lite to bgmi Lite.#bgmilite #release pic.twitter.com/kCpG14LAtY — awnews (@aw__news) July 10, 2021

These reports are intended to bamboozle gamers with fake news and to instill a false sense of hope in them. Players are advised to not believe in these reports as none of the top sources have officially revealed any information regarding BGMI Lite.

Reply From Kroften Of BGMI Lite We really appreciate, "your interest in the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Lite but as of now, we do not have any update on the Lite version. However, we will consider this as a suggestion and forward it to the concerned team" pic.twitter.com/nhDuXQuQKN — Rahul Tech (@RahulTech16) August 29, 2021

The developers have even stated that they do not have any intention of developing a BGMI Lite at this moment.

Gamers and battle royale enthusiasts have time and again raised their demands for the release of BGMI Lite. However, looking at Krafton's reply to one of the players, it can be stated with certainty that the prospect of BGMI Lite is quite bleak at this moment.

Edited by Siddharth Satish