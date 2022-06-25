BGMI Masters Series LAN event: Where to watch, Points Table (Day 1), and more

BGMI Masters Series 2022 went on-air last night and created history by becoming the first tournament to be telecast on television. Players and fans across the country flocked to watch their favorite stars fight against other top players in four matches.

Played on three different maps, each match had a new winner. Day 1 has set the perfect stage for the event to flourish over the next 21 matchdays.

BGMI Masters Series 2022 can be watched on TV, and livestreams

The ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series 2022 will be telecast live on television (Star Sports 2) on matchdays from 8 pm IST. Each day, the program is set to continue until 11.30 pm IST.

However, those who are accustomed to watching esports tournaments and scrims on their mobile phones can watch the LAN event on LOCO and Glance Live.

To watch the series on LOCO, BGMI fans with Android devices must first download the app from Google Play Store. They must then head over to Nodwin Gaming's channel to enjoy watching the livestream.

The map schedule for the 'Launch Week' matchdays is:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A vs Group B

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A vs Group B

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C vs Group B

Match 4 - Erangel - Group C vs Group B

BGMI Masters Series 2022: Match results and Points Table (Day 1)

The first match took place on Erangel and was won by Chemin Esports. The team garnered 13 finishes enroute to the chicken dinner, thanks to DeltaPG's five kills.

The only Miramar match of the day saw Team Orangutan bag a 15-kill chicken dinner by defeating FS Esports and Hyderabad Hydras in the final zone. Meanwhile, OR Esports emerged as winners with 12 frags in the third match, played on Sanhok. Blind Esports gave a tough fight, but to no avail.

The last Erangel match of the day witnessed Team XO defeat Team Orangutan and OR Esports in the final set of fights to win the match, accumulating 10 kills in the process.

Here is a look at where the 24 participating teams stand after Day 1:

Orange Rock Esports (58 points including one chicken dinner) Team Orangutan (48 points including one chicken dinner) Chemin Esports (36 points including one chicken dinner) Skylightz Gaming (29 points) FS Esports (29 points) Team 8bit (26 points) Team XO (25 points including one chicken dinner) Blind Esports (25 points) GodLike Esports (25 points) R Esports (22 points) Hyderabad Hydras (20 points) Team Soul (19 points) Team Insane Esports (18 points) Global Esports (17 points) Nigma Galaxy (13 points) Enigma Gaming (13 points) 7Sea Esports (12 points) Team SoloMid (11 points) Team X Spark (11 points) Marcos Gaming (8 points) Revenant Esports (5 points) Team Enigma Forever (4 points) Rivalry Esports (3 points) Hydra Esports (1 points)

With only four matches being played, the teams that are placed at the bottom of the Points Table will try to overturn things today.

