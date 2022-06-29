BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Day 3: Groups, schedule, map order, and Day 2 summary 

With only four matches remaining in the Week 2 Qualifiers of the BGMI Masters Series, the competition is getting more intense as some experienced teams are on the verge of elimination from the weekly finals. The top 16 out of 24 teams will advance to the second weekly finals.

Today, the Day 3 will run from 8.00 pm to 10.30 pm IST, featuring three matches. Teams from Group B will play all three matches, while Group A and Group C will have two and one matches, respectively.

Schedule for BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Day 3

Match 1 - Group A and Group B - Erangel

Match 2 - Group A and Group B - Sanhok

Match 3 - Group B and Group C - Miramar

Week 2's groups and their teams

Group A

Rivalry Global Esports Hyderabad Hydras Enigma Gaming 8Bit FS Esports Team Enigma Forever Skylightz Gaming

Group B

Marcos Gaming Hydra Official Chemin Esports Orangutan OR Esports TSM GodLike Team Soul

Group C

R Esports Revenant Blind Esports 7Sea Nigma Galaxy Team Insane Team XO Team X Spark

BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Day 2 summary

Orangutan and Nigma Galaxy looked strong in the first match but both teams got stuck while entering the zone, which resulted in their elimination from the match. In the last zone, Team XO's Immortal took cover behind the tree and finished Hydra's Jaxon in a 1v1 fight to win the match.

The team grabbed 27 points, including 12 kills in the match, which strengthened their ranking in the overall standings. The team is in third place on the leaderboard. Hydra also had a great game as they accumulated 21 points with the help of nine finishes.

The unpredictable gameplay of Team Rivalry in the second match offered a major boost to their confidence as well as their ranking in the overall standings. The team now sits in the 13th spot with 31 points. Team Insane, Nigma Galaxy, and 8Bit finished in second, third, and fourth place in the match, respectively.

In the third match, Blind Esports won multiple fights to claim a 13-kill chicken dinner. Team X Spark and Revenant were in second and third place, respectively.

After Day 2, OR Esports holds the first place with 51 points, followed by Revenant. Team XO and Blind are in second and third place with 43 and 41 points, respectively.

GodLike will have a do-or-die Day 3 as the team is in the bottom spot and will play three out of their remaining four matches today. The team has not looked confident despite the signing of the new IGL Shadow to its BGMI roster.

