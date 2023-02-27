BGMI Play Battlegrounds & Win Big event: Rewards, duration, how to get and more

Despite being banned in India, BGMI players have reason to rejoice as the game's publisher, Krafton, has added a few reward events to its latest update. Named Play Battlegrounds and Win Big, these events have exciting in-game rewards for all players.

In this article, we'll look at these events and the rewards players can earn from them.

Here are all the reward events in the latest BGMI update

The Play Battlegrounds and Win Big event is all about grinding it out in the classic mode, collecting pans, and later redeeming the pans for exciting rewards:

1) 10 Day Login

A simple login event that runs from today February 27, 2023 to March 14, 2023. By logging into your account daily, you’ll be able to earn credit coins, silver fragments, supply crate coupons, and more.

The rewards get progressively better with each successful login. So, make sure to login to your account every day to collect the freebies. The event will be made live today from 5:30 pm onwards.

2) Top Class

This reward event is about collecting pans, which can be later exchanged for cool items, skins, bundles, and more.

By simply playing classic mode with your friends every day, you’ll reward yourself a pan. So, at the end of the event, you’ll end up with 10 Pans.

3) Play Battlegrounds and Win Big

Take part in classic mode with your friends and collect as many golden pans as you can to win yourself an exclusive Fashion Leader Set.

The Play Battlegrounds and Win Big is the redeem rewards section of the event. This is where you can exchange your hard-earned pans for cool rewards such as the aforementioned suit, a custom-designed parachute, and more.

4) Deal the Damage

The latest feature of the event lets you earn some additional pans; however, you’ve to put in some effort on this one. To earn extra pans, you’d have to deal 400 damage in the classic mode for every single day of the event.

BGMI unban rumors in India

When BGMI was made available on the Google PlayStore and Apple Store in 2021, the battle royale title’s popularity quickly surged as PUBG Mobile was already serving a ban in India.

It was hailed as the next great alternative to PUBG among Indian gamers; however, the government of India went on another banning spree last summer, which led to BGMI’s ban as well.

Since then, Krafton has made significant efforts to lift the ban in India. Rumors had also spread that positive news regarding BGMI’s return would come between March and June.

So with the latest daily login event introduced. It might well be Krafton’s first move of resuming the game's services in India.

