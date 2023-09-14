BGMI Pro Showdown 2023 Week 2: Overall points table, top players, and more

Week 2 of the BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 is over, with Omega-led Team Soul finishing in prime position with 192 points and 80 finishes. The team had a decent Day 6 as they secured 21 points in their last three encounters. Gujarat Tigers are only six points behind them in second position, as they acquired three Chicken Dinners in 18 matches.

The third and last week of the League Stage will be played from September 18, 2023, to September 20, 2023. The top 16 teams will be selected for the BGMI Pro Showdown 2023 Grand Finals, scheduled to start on September 25, 2023 and end on September 27, 2023. Upthrust Esports has allocated a total prize pool of ₹12.5 lakh for the event.

BGMI Pro Showdown 2023 overall leaderboard after Day 6

Orangutan played impressively on Day 6 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Orangutan Gaming put on a solid performance on Wednesday as they secured 48 points and a Chicken Dinner. The team moved up to the third spot in the standings with 182 points, thanks to the four Chicken Dinners they bagged in their 18 matches.

Gladiators Esports took fourth position with 172 points, followed by Entity Gaming. Team Insane and 8Bit have 156 points each after Week 2.

Blind Esports moved up to ninth place after Day 6 (Image via Upthrust)

Blind Esports jumped to the ninth spot with 155 points and two Chicken Dinners. Meanwhile, Revenant and Enigma Gaming went up to the 10th and 11th positions, respectively.

OR Esports fell to 14th position with 145 points after struggling in the second week of the BGMI Showdown.

GodLike scored 135 points in 18 games (Image via Upthrust)

Gods Reign, who had a mind-blowing performance on Day 5, failed to maintain their form and slipped to the 18th spot with 140 points.

GodLike Esports showed a little bit of improvement in their last three matches and finished 19th with 135 points. Lucknow Giants, who was fourth in Week 1, slumped to 22nd place with 123 points.

Bottom 8 squads after Week 2 (Image via Upthrust)

Team Xspark and Medal Esports came in 26th and 27th positions with 115 and 98 points, respectively. Marcos Gaming had another dismal day as they ended up in 29th place with only 91 points. Oneblade finished in the last spot with 54 points after the second week of the BGMI Showdown.

Wizzgod from Orangutan secured the first position in the Elimination Leaderboard with 35 kills. Chemin AFU ranked second with 33 finishes, followed by DeltaPG with 31 kills. Skipz was fourth with 30 kills in 17 matches.